Drita vs Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Drita will entertain Antwerp at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in the second leg of the second-round qualifier for the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The first leg in Belgium ended in a goalless draw and the two sides will need to produce a better display in this decisive leg. Antwerp have made it to the group stage of the Europa League in the last two seasons and will be looking to qualify for the Conference League this time around.

Drita have never made it past the qualifying stage of a UEFA competition. They secured a 3-0 win in the home leg during their first qualifying round fixture against Inter Turku and will be hopeful of a better outing here.

Antwerp played their first game of the Belgian Pro League 2022-23 campaign on Sunday, securing a 2-0 win over Mechelen while the home team have had a week's rest to prepare for the game.

Drita vs Antwerp Head-to-Head

The first leg fixture was the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Drita form guide (all competitions): D-W-L

Antwerp form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Drita vs Antwerp Team News

Drita

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the home team as they look to leave a good account of themselves in this home leg of the tie.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Antwerp

No changes have been made to the squad announced for the second leg by the Great Old. Faris Haroun, Viktor Fischer and Björn Engels remain sidelined with injuries and have not been included in the squad.

Pierre Dwomoh has been demoted to the B team due to disciplinary reasons and will play no part in this fixture.

Injured: Faris Haroun, Viktor Fischer, Björn Engels

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pierre Dwomoh

Drita vs Antwerp Predicted XIs

Drita (4-4-2): Faton Maloku (GK); Besnik Krasniqi, Ardian Limani, Prince Balde, Ilir Blakçori; Rron Broja, Muharrem Jashari, Blendi Baftiu, Hamdi Namani; Arbnor Muja, Marko Simonovski

Antwerp (4-3-3): Jean Butez (GK); Ritchie De Laet, Toby Alderweireld, Dinis Almeida, Laurit Krasniqi; Radja Nainggolan, Pieter Gerkens, Alhassan Yusuf; Manuel Benson, Vincent Janssen, Michael Frey

Drita vs Antwerp Prediction

Drita scored three times in their last home game and should be able to find the back of the net here. Antwerp scored twice in their previous league outing and will be looking to continue that form here.

While there's not much history between the two sides, Antwerp's experience in the qualifying fixtures should come in handy and we are backing them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Drita 1-2 Antwerp

