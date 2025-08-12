Drita vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025

Drita will go up against FCSB at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign. The home side will be hoping to overturn their first-leg defeat and advance to the final round of the qualifying campaign.

Ad

Drita were disappointed to have squandered a two-goal lead as they conceded a third goal in the 94th minute in their 3-2 first leg loss to Thursday's away side. The Kosovan side defeated Differdange across two legs in the first qualifying round of the Champions League, but were knocked out of the running by Copenhagen in the following round. They will remain hopeful of taking a step closer to a maiden appearance in the main stages of a European competition.

Ad

Trending

FCSB were also relegated to the Europa League qualifiers following their elimination from the Champions League qualification rounds last month by North Macedonian side KF Shkëndija.

The Romanian side scored three goals in 30 minutes to complete a brilliant comeback win in their first-leg clash last Thursday, and will believe that they can complete the job this midweek to advance to the playoff round, where they will face Aberdeen.

Drita vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between the sides following their maiden matchup last week.

Drita have scored six goals across their five European qualifiers this season.

FCSB have only won one of five domestic league games this season and have conceded more goals than all but three teams in the division.

The away side made it to the round of 16 in last season's Europa League campaign, where they were eliminated by Olympique Lyonnais following a 7-1 aggregate defeat.

Ad

Drita vs FCSB Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched, but Intelektualët will hope to receive a much-needed boost from their home fans if they are to turn the tie around.

Roș-albaștrii are the much stronger side ahead of the midweek clash. They only need a draw to advance to the next stage, but will remain keen to go a step further and secure another win.

Ad

Prediction: Drita 1-2 FCSB

Drita vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: FCSB to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the away side's last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More