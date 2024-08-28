Drita vs Legia Warsaw Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Drita and Legia Warsaw will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday. The visitors hold a two-goal advantage in the tie following their 2-0 home win in the first leg in Poland last week.

Drita were reduced to 10 men following Hasan Gomda's 31st-minute red card. Blaz Kramer broke the deadlock in the 56th minute while Marc Gual doubled the lead with seven minutes left on the clock.

Legia followed up their continental victory with a 1-1 draw away to Slask Wroclaw in the Polish Ekstraklasa over the weekend. They went ahead through Bartosz Kaputska's 53rd-minute strike while Tommaso Guercio drew the game level in the 66th minute.

The Legionaries will turn their focus back to the continent. The winner of this tie advances to the league phase of the Conference League while the losers drop out of Europe.

Drita vs Legia Warsaw Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Legia won both previous games 2-0.

Six of Legia's last seven games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Drita's five games in the Conference League this season have produced less than three goals.

Legia have lost just one of their 11 competitive games this term, winning seven games in this run.

Four of Drita's five games in the Conference League this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Legia's last five games across competitions have been level at the break.

Drita vs Legia Warsaw Prediction

Drita are yet to start their domestic campaign, having been given time off to focus on their continental sojourn. The Gjilan outfit have never made it to the main stage of a UEFA club competition and this is the closest they have come. However, their hopes of advancing are slim unless they can overturn a two-goal deficit.

Legia are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning three games in this sequence. They hold a relatively comfortable advantage in the tie and a draw or one-goal loss would be enough to see them through.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Drita 1-2 Legia Warsaw

Drita vs Legia Warsaw Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Legia Warsaw to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

