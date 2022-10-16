"Drug test him right now" "Like a nice redemption story" - Chelsea fans wowed by player's 'redemption story' after his outrageous display in 2-0 Aston Villa win 

Chelsea fans have hailed the performance of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following his stunning display against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, October 16.

Graham Potter has clearly decided that the Spaniard is his first-choice goalkeeper ahead of former number one Edouard Mendy. Kepa started the previous three Premier League encounters for the Blues and made a string of wonderful saves at Villa Park.

His first major contribution was to stop a fierce Jacob Ramsey strike with a strong right-hand. He then followed that up with one of the saves of the season to deny Villa striker Danny Ings from burying a point-blank header as Chelsea held on to secure a 2-0 victory.

The win was the Blues' fifth in succession as they continue to thrive under Potter, with Mason Mount scoring both goals. But Kepa will grab most of the headlines as his Stamford Bridge redemption story continues.

The Blues paid a world-record fee for a goalkeeper to sign the Spaniard from Athletic Bilbao in 2018. But his spell in west London started in disastrous circumstances, as a series of errors ravaged the early part of his Chelsea career.

Many assumed that due to Mendy's form, Kepa would never get another chance to be the club's number one, but he is grabbing his opportunity with both hands. Following their comfortable win at Villa Park, supporters took to Twitter to heap praise on the much-maligned goalkeeper for another outstanding display:

Moinul @Moinul123 @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Mount probably MOTM because of the two goals, but Kepa kept us in it in the first half, and i just like a nice redemption story, so I'd say Kepa MOTM. Either player would be very well deserved. Both players carried the team today (RLC, Thiago etc had good games too) @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Mount probably MOTM because of the two goals, but Kepa kept us in it in the first half, and i just like a nice redemption story, so I'd say Kepa MOTM. Either player would be very well deserved. Both players carried the team today (RLC, Thiago etc had good games too)

Mod @CFCMod_ DRUG TEST KEPA RIGHT NOW WHAT THE F*CK DRUG TEST KEPA RIGHT NOW WHAT THE F*CK

Conn @ConnCFC Kepa has just cemented his place as Chelsea’s number 1. What a turnaround for him man, so happy for him. Kepa has just cemented his place as Chelsea’s number 1. What a turnaround for him man, so happy for him.

Dubois @CFCDUBois Engaged Kepa is the greatest keeper on the planet Engaged Kepa is the greatest keeper on the planet

Alabi @the_Lawrenz God bless Kepa’s new girlfriend. God bless Kepa’s new girlfriend.

MAH @matissearmani Protect Kepa’s girlfriend at all costs she’ll save us 10/15 points in a season & that’s what’s needed to win titles. Protect Kepa’s girlfriend at all costs she’ll save us 10/15 points in a season & that’s what’s needed to win titles.

Conn @ConnCFC NAH KEPA IS PLAYING OUT HIS SKIN OMG NAH KEPA IS PLAYING OUT HIS SKIN OMG

Graham Potter hails 'world class' performance from Chelsea goalkeeper

Following the victory and another clean sheet for his team, Potter was full of praise for his goalkeeper, who kept his team in it during a promising spell.

The 47-year-old manager recognized the tough times that Kepa has suffered since moving to English football, but described the display as 'world class.' Potter told Sky Sports after the full-time whistle (per BBC Sport):

"It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half. I'm really pleased for him, he has had a tough period for us at times but he contributed to the game."

Chelsea remain in the top four but now lie three points clear of Manchester United, with the Blues still unbeaten since Potter's switch from Brighton in September.

