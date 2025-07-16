Dudelange vs Atletic Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

Dudelange will entertain Atletic at the Stade Jos Nosbaum in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday. They met in Andorra in the first leg last week, and L'Atlètic registered a 2-0 home win.

The hosts played their first competitive match of the season in the first leg. They failed to open their goalscoring account and will look to improve upon that record here.

The visitors were also in action for the first time since May and got their campaign underway with a comfortable home win. Gemelson Vieira broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, and Yeray Carpio doubled their lead six minutes later. They were eliminated from the first qualifying round last season and will look to improve upon that record.

Dudelange vs Atletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice thus far, with all meetings taking place in the Conference League qualifiers. The hosts secured a double last season, recording a 3-0 win on aggregate. L'Atlètic avenged those defeats with a home win last week.

All three meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have won four of their five meetings against Andorran opponents thus far.

The hosts have lost their last two competitive games, conceding two goals apiece in both.

The visitors are winless in their four away games in European qualifiers, failing to score in two.

F91 have a 100% home record against Andorran teams, scoring four goals without a reply.

L'Atlètic have seen conclusive results in their last seven competitive games, recording five wins.

Dudelange vs Atletic Prediction

F91 failed to score for the first time in the European qualifiers after four games last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. They have lost just one of their last six home games in the qualifiers. Notably, they have scored two goals apiece in five games in that period.

L'Atlètic registered their first win in European qualifiers last week and will look to build on that form. They have won three of their last four games, scoring 12 goals.

Considering F91's better record in the European qualifiers and home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win, though they might fall short of overturning the deficit.

Prediction: Dudelange 2-1 Atletic

Dudelange vs Atletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dudelange to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

