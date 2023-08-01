Dudelange vs Gzira Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2, 2023  

Dudelange host Gzira at the Stade Jos Nosbaum on Wednesday (August 2) in the second leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Luxembourg outfi trail 2-0 in the tie, as second-half goals from Lucas de Oliveira and Zachary Scerri condemned them to a defeat in the first leg. Midway through the second half, Yahcuroo Roemer also saw red for Dudelange. His sending off means manager Carlos Fangueiro will have to alter his lineup.

Aiming to reach their first major European competition since the 2019-20 season, Dudelange will have to win at home by at least three goals to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, Gzira have never reached the group stage of a European tournament before. In fact, they were winless in six qualifying games before beating Dudelange last week.

In the last round of the ongoing qualifiers, the Maroons drew Glentoran, both home and away. A 2-2 draw at home was followed by a 1-1 draw away, paving the way for a marathon penalty shootout, where Gzira prevailed 14-13.

Dudelange vs Gzira Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the second time, with their first-leg meeting last week being the first.

Dudelange are winless in three meetings with Maltese sides, drawing twice.

The hosts are the first team from Luxembourg Gzira have faced.

Dudelange have won only two of their last five European qualifiers at home.

Gzira are unbeaten in three European qualifiers this season.

The hosts have lost just one of their last nine qualifying games in Europe.

Gzira have lost just one of their last five European qualifiers away from home.

Dudelange vs Gzira Prediction

Entering the tie with a two-goal deficit, Dudelange could come flying out the blocks in search of the opener. However, their defence has been their Achilles heel, having conceded five times in three qualifiers.

Gzira will look to exploit that and might as well hold them to a scoring draw to advance to the next round of the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Prediction: Dudelange 1-1 Gzira

Dudelange vs Gzira Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes