Dudelange vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2022–23

Dudelange will square off against Malmo at the Stade de Luxembourg in the second leg of third-round qualifying for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The first leg in Malmo last week ended in a 3-0 win for the then-hosts, with all three goals coming in the second half. Charles Morren was sent off in the 31st minute after picking up two yellow cards. Malmo made the most of their numerical advantage to take the lead on aggregate.

Dudelange kicked off their Luxembourg National Division campaign on Sunday, recording a 5-0 win over Jeunesse Esch. They will need to tap into their goalscoring form as they look to overturn a three-goal deficit.

Malmo suffered a 2-1 defeat against Sirius in their Allsvenskan fixture on Sunday and need to produce a slightly better performance in this fixture.

Dudelange vs Malmo Head-to-Head

The two teams met for the first time in the first leg tie last week. Malmo dominated the proceedings at home to secure an easy win.

Dudelange form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Malmo form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Dudelange vs Malmo Team News

Dudelange

Eliot Gashi returned to action in the first leg, so the hosts will have no injury concerns for the game. Charles Morren will be serving a one-match ban after his red card in the first leg.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Charles Morren.

Unavailable: None.

Malmo

Mahamé Siby underwent hip surgery last month and has been sidelined for the remainder of the year. Adi Nalic is another long-term absentee, while Patriot Sejdiu's involvement remains doubtful due to a thigh strain.

Dennis Hadzikadunic is also struggling with a thigh injury, while Oscar Lewicki is expected to be sidelined with an injury at the moment. Anders Christiansen will be able to return after serving a one-match ban in the first leg.

Injury: Adi Nalic, Mahamé Siby, Oscar Lewicki, Dennis Hadzikadunic.

Doubtful: Patriot Sejdiu.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Dudelange vs Malmo Predicted XIs

Dudelange (3-5-2): Lucas Fox (GK); Manuel da Costa, Mehdi Kirch, Sylvio Ouassiero; Aldin Skenderovic, Nelito Dos Santos Da Cruz, Filip Bojic, Bruno Frere, Chris Stumpf; Samir Hadji, João Magno.

Malmo (4-3-3): Johan Dahlin (GK); Felix Beijmo, Lasse Nielsen, Niklas Moisander, Martin Olsson; Moustafa Zeidan, Erdal Rakip, Sergio Pena; Joseph Ceesay, Isaac Thelin, Ola Toivonen

Dudelange vs Malmo Prediction

The hosts had a prolific outing in their league fixture on Sunday, so will be hoping to produce a better display than the first leg. Malmo have the upper hand in terms of squad quality and also have more experience in European competitions, which should come in handy in this fixture.

Malmo should be able to secure a narrow win, though the home team are also expected to score at least a goal here.

Prediction: Dudelange 1-2 Malmo

