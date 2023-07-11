Dudelange vs St Patrick's Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2023

Dudelange will welcome St. Patrick's Athletic to the Stade House Nosbaum for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Wednesday.

The hosts secured their spot in the first round of the qualifiers with their third-placed finish in the Luxembourg National Division last season. St. Patrick's finished fourth in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Dudelange have not been in action since falling to a 4-2 defeat away to Jeunesse Esch in their final league game last term in May.

St. Pat's meanwhile, are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Cork City. They went ahead through Jake Mulraney's 39th-minute strike but Ruairi Keaton scored a last-gasp equalizer in injury time to help the visitors leave with a point.

The winner of this tie will face either Gzira or Glentoran in the second round of the qualifiers.

Dudelange vs St. Patrick's Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Eleven of Dudelange's last 12 games have produced three goals or more.

Six of St. Patrick's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Dudelange were the first Luxembourg club to qualify for the group stage of a European competition in 2018. They also became the first to win a game a year later.

St. Patrick's are yet to qualify for the group stage of a European competition.

St. Patrick's have lost just one of their last nine games, winning six and drawing two.

Dudelange vs St Patrick's Athletic Prediction

Dudelange will kickstart their continental sojourn, having not been in competitive action for three months. This could count against them as they seek to qualify for the group stage of a European competition for the third time in their history.

St. Patrick's, by contrast, are flying high in their league and contending for the title. They come into the game in fine form and will be confident of getting a positive result.

Dudelange's defense will be put to the test and multiple goalscoring chances are likely to be created. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Dudelange 2-2 St. Patrick's

Dudelange vs St Patrick's Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

