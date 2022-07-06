Dudelange vs Tirana prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Dudelange will welcome Tirana to the Stade Jos Nosbaum in first-round qualifying for the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

This will be the first leg of the fixture, with the second leg set to take place in Albania next week. Neither team have ever made it to the group stage of the competition thus far and will be hoping that this is their year.

The home team have a better record in European competitions than Tirana and have made it to the group stage of the Europa League in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.

Dudelange have not played a game since their 3-2 defeat in the Luxembourg Cup final in May. Tirana have played three friendly games ahead of this fixture, recording just one win, and suffered a 4-0 defeat against Fenerbahce in their last friendly game of the pre-season last month.

Dudelange vs Tirana Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides across all competitions.

Dudelange form guide (all competitions): N/A (Yet to play a game in the pre-season)

Tirana form guide (all competitions): L-D-W

Dudelange vs Tirana Team News

Dudelange

Kevin Van den Kerkhof and Ricky Delgado have left the club in the off-season, while Kobe Cools has not signed a new contract with the club, so the trio will play no part in this fixture.

Jules Diouf was injured in a training game in June and is unlikely to recover in time for both legs of the qualifying fixture.

Injured: Jules Diouf.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tirana

There are no reported injuries for the visiting side ahead of the first leg tie.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Dudelange vs Tirana Predicted XIs

Dudelange (3-5-2): Lucas Fox (GK); Manuel da Costa, Joscelino Silva Dos Santos, Sylvio Ouassiero; Aldin Skenderovic, Nélito Dos Santos Da Cruz, Filip Bojic, Bruno Frere, Ivan Englaro; Edis Agovic, Mohcine Hassan Nader

Tirana (4-4-2): Ilion Lika (GK); Kristijan Toševski, Besir Iseni, Filip Najdovski, Marsel Ismailgeci; Albano Aleksi, Ardit Hila, Ennur Totre, Vesel Limaj; Florent Hasani, Arber Bytyqi

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Dudelange vs Tirana Prediction

Dudelange have not played a game in the pre-season, which might impact their performance here. Noltmadhnia, on the other hand, played three games in June but secured just one win in that period.

There's not much to separate the two sides here and a low-scoring draw might ensue in this match.

Prediction: Dudelange 1-1 Tirana

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far