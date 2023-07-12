Dukagjini vs Europa Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2023

Dukagjini and Europa FC will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts have not been in action since wrapping up their league campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Ferizaj in May.

Europa FC, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Hibernian in a friendly last week. Their last competitive game came in April when they claimed maximum points in a 2-1 away win over Lincoln Red Imps.

Dukagjini failed to secure European football in the league last term, having finished fourth. However, Prishtina were unable to get clearance to compete on the continent, so their slot was given to Dukagjini. Europa FC finished as runners-up in the Gibraltar National League to qualify for Europe.

The winner of this tie will face Rijeka in the second qualifying round.

Dukagjini vs Europa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Dukagjini's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Europa's last eight competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Dukagjini are unbeaten in six home games, winning four matches in this sequence.

Dukagjini are participating in Europe for the first time in their history.

Europa have not won any of their last five European qualification ties, losing five and drawing two of the seven games in this sequence.

Four of Dukagjini's last six away games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Dukagjini vs Europa Prediction

Dukagjini and Europa FC are among the lowest-ranked sides in the qualifiers and are not expected to make it all the way to the group stage.

However, football provides its fair share of shock runs and both sides' underdog status could play in their favor. Facing each other also provides the winner an opportunity to extend their European sojourn by a few weeks more than would have been the case otherwise.

Neither of the two teams has been in competitive action for a few months, although Europa have kept busy with pre-season friendlies. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Dukagjini 1-1 Europa FC

Dukagjini vs Europa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

