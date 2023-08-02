Dundalk vs KA Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Dundalk host KA at Oriel Park on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Irish side were beaten 3-1 in the first leg and are left with a mountain to climb here, as Stephen O'Donnell's side are facing an exit.

Bjarni Aoalsteinsson opened the scoring for KA in the 28th minute before Daniel Kelly equalized for the visitors, just four minutes later.

However, another five minutes into the match, the home side were back in front as Sveinn Margeir Hauksson scored for the Icelandic outfit. Then, in the 45th minute, Hauksson made it 3-1 with his second of the evening.

With no goals in the second half, the game ended in KA's favor, and Hallgrímur Jónasson's side now hold a two-goal advantage in the tie.

Playing in Europe for the first time since 2003, KA have truly punched above their weight, having also beaten Connah's Quay home and away in the last round of these qualifiers.

On Sunday, though, their four-game winning run came to a halt following a 1-1 draw with Kopavogur in the league. Jakob Snaer Arnason's 34th-minute opener was canceled out by Ahmad Faqa early into the second half. However, it must be noted that KA played almost the entire game with 10-men as Dusan Brkovic was sent off just two minutes into the kick-off.

Dundalk have blown hot and cold in the league this year. With 39 points from 25 games, the Railwaymen are in fifth position in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

However, having had the last weekend off, Dundalk will be looking to enter the second leg in top form.

Dundalk vs KA Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between Dundalk and KA.

Dundalk have won only two of their four official games this season.

Dundalk have failed to score in just one of their last five games in all competitions.

KA are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions.

Dundalk vs KA Prediction

Dundalk need to produce a big performance here, but their recent form hasn't been the most promising. KA have been a surprise package in these qualifiers with their eye-catching performances built on a stoic defense.

The Icelandic team could face their toughest challenge yet, but should prevail on aggregate after a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Dundalk 2-2 KA

Dundalk vs KA Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes