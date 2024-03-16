Dundee FC vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Still licking their wounds from their UEFA Europa League exit, Rangers journey to Dens Park to face Dundee FC in round 30 of the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s men are currently on an eight-game winning streak against the hosts and will head into the weekend looking to extend this dominant run.

Dundee FC returned to winning ways on Wednesday when they edged out Aberdeen 1-0 courtesy of a second-half penalty from Luke McCowan.

Prior to that, Tony Docherty’s side were on a three-game winless run, losing back-to-back games against Hibernian and Celtic in their final two matches in February before playing out a 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock on March 2.

With 36 points from 29 matches, Dundee are currently sixth in the Premiership table, one point above seventh-placed Hibernian just outside the Championship round qualification places.

Elsewhere, Rangers suffered a round-of-16 exit from the Europa League in midweek as they were beaten 1-0 by Benfica in their second-leg clash, having played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse leg on March 7.

Clement’s men now turn their attention to the Premiership, where they saw their nine-game winning streak across all competitions come to an end on March 2 when they were beaten 2-1 by Motherwell.

Despite that defeat, Rangers maintain their lead at the top of the league standings with 70 points from 29 matches, two points above second-placed Celtic.

Dundee FC vs Rangers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 31 of the last 39 meetings between the two sides.

Dundee FC have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Rangers are on an eight-game winning streak against Docherty’s men and are unbeaten in their last 11 encounters, stretching back to a 2-1 loss in November 2017.

Dundee are unbeaten in their last four home matches, claiming 10 points from a possible 12 since February’s 3-2 victory over Hearts.

Rangers have won all but one of their last seven away matches in all competitions, with a 2-2 draw at Benfica on March 7 being the exception.

Dundee FC vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers will be excited to take on a Dundee side who have lost their last eight meetings since February 2019. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing Clement’s men to secure all three points at Dens Park.

Prediction: Dundee FC 1-3 Rangers

Dundee FC vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rangers to win

Tip 2: First to score - Rangers (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games against Dundee)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the teams)