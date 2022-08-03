Dundee United vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Dundee United will host AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice Park on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third-round qualification clash.

The home side enjoyed a memorable campaign under now departed boss Tam Courts last season. Two years after their promotion from the second tier, Dundee United secured a fourth-place finish in the Scottish Premiership, picking up 48 points from 38 games.

The Terrors' last appearance in Europe came back in the 2012-13 campaign where they faced Dynamo Moscow in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers, losing 7-2 on aggregate.

AZ Alkmaar endured an underwhelming campaign last season as they picked up their second-lowest league finish in the last eight seasons. However, they managed to secure a spot in the qualifiers for the Conference League and faced Tuzla City in the second round, winning 5-0 on aggregate.

The Eredivisie outfit have been present on the European stage for the last three seasons and will hope to make it four out of four this year.

Dundee United vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark the second meeting between Dundee United and AZ Alkmaar. The first-ever matchup between the two sides came in a friendly clash back in 2015, which the Dutch club won 3-1.

Dundee United Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-D-L

AZ Alkmaar Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Dundee United vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Dundee United

Peter Pawlett has been out of action since early February due to an injury and will miss Thursday's game as a result.

Injured: Peter Pawlett

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar

Jens Odgaard came off injured last time out and is a major doubt for this one alongside Mees de Wit, who is recovering from an illness. Jesper Karlsson and Yukinari Sugawara are both injured and are not expected to feature.

Injured: Jesper Karlsson, Yukinari Sugawara

Doubtful: Jens Odgaard, Mees de Wit

Suspended: None

Dundee United vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Dundee United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Birighitti; Liam Smith, Ryan Edwards, Charlie Mulgrew, Scott McMann; Craig Sibbald, Dylan Levitt, Ian Harkes; Mathew Cudjoe, Steven Fletcher, Tony Watt

AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hobie Verhulst (GK); Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Bruno Martins Indi, Sam Beukema, Milos Kerkez; Jordy Clasie, Tijjani Reijndersz, Dani De Wit; Hakon Evjen, Vangelis Pavlidis, Mayckel Lahdo

Dundee United vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Dundee United are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have picked up just one win in their last eight home games and could struggle here.

Alkmaar, meanwhile, have won their last four games on the bounce without conceding any goals. The gulf in class and quality between the sides should see the visitors win here.

Prediction: Dundee United 0-2 AZ Alkmaar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far