Dundee United vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Dundee United will welcome Rangers to Tannadice Park on Saturday for a matchday two fixture in the Scottish Premiership.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Aberdeen last week. Jonathan Hayes and Christian Ramirez scored in each half to give The Dons all three points.

Rangers kickstarted their title defense with a routine 3-0 home win over Livingston. Ianis Hagi, Scott Wright and Kemar Roofe all got on the scoresheet for Steven Gerrard's men.

The Scottish champions followed up this victory with a 2-1 loss away to Swedish champions Malmo in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier. A last-gasp strike by Steven Davis reduced the deficit ahead of the return leg next week.

Rangers are already the early pacesetters in the table and currently lead the standings, while Dundee United are second from bottom.

Dundee United vs Rangers Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 56 previous occasions and, as expected, Rangers have a superior head-to-head record.

The capital side have 32 wins to their name, while 12 previous matches ended in a share of the spoils. Dundee United were victorious in 12 games.

Their most recent meeting came on 21 February 2021 when four different men got on the scoresheet for Rangers in a 4-1 victory at Ibrox.

Dundee United won four consecutive matches in the Scottish League Cup before last weekend's defeat to Aberdeen.

Rangers have won one of their four pre-season friendlies, with that victory coming against Real Madrid. Draws were also recorded in pre-season friendlies against Premier League opposition Brighton and Arsenal.

Dundee United form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-D

Dundee United vs Rangers Team News

Dundee United

Declan Glass (ACL) and Mark Connolly have both been sidelined through injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: Declan Glass, Mark Connolly

Suspension: None

Rangers

Ryan Jack is unavailable for selection due to a calf injury. Furthermore, Nigerian midfielder Nnamdi Oforbah is a doubt for the trip to Dundee United.

Injury: Ryan Jack

Doubtful: Nnamdi Oforbah

Suspension: None

Dundee United vs Rangers Predicted XI

Dundee United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Benjamin Siegrist (GK); Mark Reynolds, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards; Jamie Robson, Nicholas Clark, Calum Butcher, Ian Harkes, Liam Smith; Peter Pawlett, Lawrence Shankland

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Calvin Bassey, Leon Balogun, Conno Goldson, James Tavaier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Fashion Sakala Ianis Hagi

Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers will have one eye firmly placed on their midweek clash with Malmo in their quest for UEFA Champions League football. However, Steven Gerrard's side should still have too much firepower for the home side.

The visitors are unbeaten in over a year of league football and most of their success has been based on a solid defense. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Rangers in addition to another clean sheet.

Prediction: Dundee United 0-3 Rangers

