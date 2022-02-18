Dundee United vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Dundee United and Rangers return to league duties this weekend and will lock horns at Tannadice Park on Sunday afternoon in another game week of the Scottish Premiership.

The home side are enjoying a fairly decent spell in 2022 after ending last year on an abysmal note. They beat Motherwell 2-0 in their last league game via goals from Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt before going on to beat Partick Thistle 1-0 in the cup last weekend.

Dundee United sit fourth in the Premiership table with 33 points from 26 games. They will now be looking to continue their good run when they face the defending champions this weekend.

Rangers have fallen a point behind rivals Celtic in the race for the Premiership title and now find themselves having to play catch-up. They picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Hibernian in their last league outing before picking up victories in the cup and Europa League in their subsequent games.

The visitors sit second in the league table with 62 points from 26 games. They are just one point behind Celtic at the top of the table and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win this Sunday.

Dundee United vs Rangers Head-to-Head

There have been 58 meetings between Dundee United and Rangers. The hosts have won just 13 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 12 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Rangers won 1-0.

Dundee United Form Guide: W-D-D-L-W

Rangers Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Dundee United vs Rangers Team News

Dundee United

Peter Pawlett, Florent Hoti and Maxime Biamou are all injured and will not play against Rangers this weekend.

Injured: Peter Pawlett, Florent Hoti, Maxime Biamou

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Ianis Hagi remains out with an injury and will miss Sunday's game. Nnamdi Ofoborh is unavailable for selection due to a heart condition.

Injured: Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspended: None

Dundee United vs Rangers Predicted XI

Dundee United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Benjamin Siegrist (GK); Ross Graham, Ryan Edwards, Calum Butcher; Liam Smith, Ian Harkes, Dylan Levitt, Kevin McDonald, Ilmari Niskanen; Marc McNulty, Tony Watt

Rangers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Allan McGregor (GK); James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Calvin Bassey, Borna Barisic; Aaron Ramsey, Glen Kamara; Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo, Scott Arfield; Alfredo Morelos

Dundee United vs Rangers Prediction

Dundee United are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have kept a clean sheet in all four games. They are unbeaten in their last three home games and will be hoping they can maximize their home advantage on Sunday.

The Rangers, however, are on a four-game winning streak in which they have scored 14 goals. They have lost just one of their last 18 games across all competitions and should therefore have more than enough to win this weekend.

Prediction: Dundee United 0-3 Rangers

Edited by Manas Mitul