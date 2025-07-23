Dundee United vs Strassen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Dundee United will invite Strassen to Tannadice Park in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. Dundee are back in European qualifiers after three years, while the visitors will play for the second consecutive season in the Conference League.
The hosts played in the third qualifying round of the Conference League in the 2022-23 campaign and suffered a 7-1 loss on aggregate. They will play for the first time in a competitive match this season and concluded the 2024-25 season with a 2-1 win over Aberdeen, ending their four-game losing streak.
The visitors made their maiden appearance in European qualifiers last season and were eliminated from the first round, suffering a 5-0 loss on aggregate to KuPS. They will play for the first time in a competitive match since concluding their 2024–25 Luxembourg National Division season with a 1-0 win over Differdange.
Dundee United vs Strassen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- This is the first competitive meeting for United against a team from Luxembourg and the first one against a Scottish team against the visitors.
- Dundee have seen conclusive results at home in competitive games in 2025, losing six of the nine games.
- The visitors are on a three-game winning streak in competitive games and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.
- The hosts' two wins in European competitions in the 21st century have been registered at home.
- The visitors have failed to score in two appearances in the Conference League qualifiers. Notably, they have also kept one clean sheet in these games.
- The visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their last six competitive games.
Dundee United vs Strassen Prediction
The Tangerines had lost four of their last five competitive games in the 2024-25 season, conceding at least two goals in all these losses. Notably, they have failed to score in two of their last three home games and will look to improve upon that record.
The visitors failed to score in their two qualifiers last season and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, Luxembourg-based teams have lost all six appearances in qualifiers across UEFA competitions thus far this season.
Home advantage plays a role in the European qualifiers, and considering Strassen's poor record in the qualifiers thus far, we back the hosts to register a narrow win.
Prediction: Dundee United 3-1 Strassen
Dundee United vs Strassen Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Dundee United to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes