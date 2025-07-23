Dundee United vs Strassen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Jul 23, 2025 19:30 GMT
PEC Zwolle v Dundee United - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty
Dundee United host Strassen in the Conference League qualifiers

Dundee United will invite Strassen to Tannadice Park in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. Dundee are back in European qualifiers after three years, while the visitors will play for the second consecutive season in the Conference League.

Ad

The hosts played in the third qualifying round of the Conference League in the 2022-23 campaign and suffered a 7-1 loss on aggregate. They will play for the first time in a competitive match this season and concluded the 2024-25 season with a 2-1 win over Aberdeen, ending their four-game losing streak.

The visitors made their maiden appearance in European qualifiers last season and were eliminated from the first round, suffering a 5-0 loss on aggregate to KuPS. They will play for the first time in a competitive match since concluding their 2024–25 Luxembourg National Division season with a 1-0 win over Differdange.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dundee United vs Strassen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams will meet for the first time.
  • This is the first competitive meeting for United against a team from Luxembourg and the first one against a Scottish team against the visitors.
  • Dundee have seen conclusive results at home in competitive games in 2025, losing six of the nine games.
  • The visitors are on a three-game winning streak in competitive games and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.
  • The hosts' two wins in European competitions in the 21st century have been registered at home.
  • The visitors have failed to score in two appearances in the Conference League qualifiers. Notably, they have also kept one clean sheet in these games.
  • The visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their last six competitive games.
Ad

Dundee United vs Strassen Prediction

The Tangerines had lost four of their last five competitive games in the 2024-25 season, conceding at least two goals in all these losses. Notably, they have failed to score in two of their last three home games and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors failed to score in their two qualifiers last season and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, Luxembourg-based teams have lost all six appearances in qualifiers across UEFA competitions thus far this season.

Ad

Home advantage plays a role in the European qualifiers, and considering Strassen's poor record in the qualifiers thus far, we back the hosts to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Dundee United 3-1 Strassen

Dundee United vs Strassen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Dundee United to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author
Shubham Dupare

Shubham Dupare

Twitter icon

Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.

For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea."

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications