Dundee vs Rapid Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14th 2025 

Dundee United and Rapid Vienna will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third round qualification tie on Thursday (August 14th). The game will be played at Tannadice Park.
The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 2-2 draw in Austria last week. Dundee twice came from behind to leave the Austrian capital with a draw.
They followed this up with a 3-2 defeat at home to Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. Lawrence Shankland put the visitors ahead from the spot in the 19th minute but Ivan Dolcek scored a brace to put the hosts ahead at the break. Stuart Finlay equalized just before the hour-mark before scoring the match-winner in injury time.
Rapid Vienna, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 comeback away win over Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. They went behind to Otar Kiteishvili's 57th-minute strike while Petter Dahl equalized 10 minutes later. Claudy M'Buyi scored the match-winner with 20 minutes left on the clock.
The winner of this tie will face either AIK or Gyor in the playoffs while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.
Dundee vs Rapid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's meeting was the first clash between both sides since Dundee United qualified on away goals following a 2-2 aggregate draw in the 1984 European Cup quarterfinal.
- Rapid have made a six-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions, winning five games.
- Four of Dundee's last five home games in European football to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Rapid have won four of their last six away games in the Conference League (one loss).
- Dundee's last three games have seen both sides score at least two goals.
Dundee vs Rapid Prediction
Dundee United impressively claimed a draw in the first leg despite being the heavy underdogs. The Tangerines will be hoping to build on that as they aim to qualify for the main stage of a UEFA club competition in over three decades.
Rapid, for their part, would have been disappointed not to have won the first leg in front of their fans. That stalemate is the only blemish in what has otherwise been a stellar start to the season.
Back Peter Stoger's side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Dundee 1-2 Rapid
Dundee vs Rapid Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Rapid Vienna to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals