Dungannon Swifts vs Vaduz Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st July 2025 

Dungannon Swifts host Vaduz at the Solitude on Thursday for the second leg of their clash in the Europa Conference League.

The Swifts edged out their Liechtenstein rivals in a narrow 1-0 victory last week, with Sean McAllister netting the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute.

It gives them a slight advantage on home turf this week in the decider, as the Northern Irish side look to reach the third qualifying round of the competition.

Interestingly, this is only their third attempt to reach a major European tournament . Back in 2006, the Swifts reached the first round of the UEFA Intertoto Cup while falling in the 2007-08 UEFA Cup first qualifying round.

Despite an absence of 17 years, Rodney McAree's side looked solid in their clash against Vaduz last week as they need just a draw here to seal their passage into the next round.

As for their rivals, the Duke's Club played in the Conference League finals back in 2022 after progressing through three rounds of qualifiers, but couldn't make it past the group stages. In the following two years, Vaduz haven't managed to get there again.

Dungannon Swifts vs Vaduz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This marks only the second official clash between the sides in history

Vaduz are winless in their last five away games in Europe, losing thrice; they haven't won a game in Europe in their last 11 outings

Dungannon Swifts are unbeaten in two home games in Europe: 0-0 vs Keflavik in 2006 Intertoto Cup and 1-0 vs Suduva in 2007-08 UEFA Cup

The 1-0 loss to Dungannon Swifts marked their fifth consecutive winless game, but Vaduz recovered to beat Yverdon 2-1 on Sunday to add some momentum under their belt

Dungannon Swifts vs Vaduz Prediction

Buoyed by their performance in the first leg, Dungannon Swifts may go for the double here and emphatically win the tie.

However, Vaduz are tough to get past, and they could battle it out for a draw here.

Prediction: Dungannon Swifts 1-1 Vaduz

Dungannon Swifts vs Vaduz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

