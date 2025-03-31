A place in the Coupe de France final will be on the line when Dunkerque and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Tuesday. The Ligue 2 outfit have enjoyed a fairytale cup campaign and will look to send a third consecutive top-flight side packing en route cup glory.

Dunkerque failed to find their feet in Ligue 2, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Bastia when the two sides squared off at the Stade Armand Cesari on Friday. With that, Luís Castro’s men have lost three consecutive matches in the second tier, conceding 10 goals and scoring three since a 2-1 victory over Ajaccio on March 3.

Dunkerque, who are fifth in Ligue 2, return to action in the Coupe de France, where they stormed to the Round of 16 before knocking out LOSC Lille and Stade Brestois to book their spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, PSG needed penalties to see off RC Lens in December’s cup opener before comfortably seeing off Espaly, Le Mans and Stade Briochin, scoring 13 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Luis Enrique’s men head into Tuesday’s Cup clash fresh off a 6-1 mauling of Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1, where they are atop the table with a healthy 21-point lead over second-placed AS Monaco.

PSG are on a run of four back-to-back victories, including a shootout win over Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16.

Dunkerque vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Dunkerque and PSG.

PSG have won all but one of their last 15 matches across competitions, with a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on March 5 being the exception.

Dunkerque are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 11 away games across competitions, claiming seven wins since December.

PSG are on a run of 15 back-to-back victories on the road across competitions since a goalless draw with Auxerre in December.

Dunkerque vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Dunkerque have been handed easily the toughest challenge of the semi-finals but will look to show their mettle and cause a major upset against the best side in the country.

However, while we expect Enrique to name a shuffled XI, expect PSG to run riot at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Prediction: Dunkerque 0-4 PSG

Dunkerque vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Paris Saint-Germain to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - PSG (The visitors have led at half time in seven of their last nine games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of PSG’s last nine outings.)

