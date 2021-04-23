Dybala believes Lionel Messi and Aguero could link up at Barcelona

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero. Both Argentinian forwards will soon be out of contract at their respective clubs, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala - international teammate to Messi and Aguero - believes there is a good chance that both forwards could wind up at Barcelona in the future.

Dybala believes Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero can soon be teammates at Barcelona

Manchester City and Sergio Aguero have revealed that the 32-year-old Argentinian is set to leave the blue side of Manchester at the end of the season, after spending 10 years at the club.

On the other hand, Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona is a major talking point. Last season, Messi's desire to leave Barcelona was publicly announced after the side's embarrassing 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Manchester City became one of the frontrunners to sign Messi at the time.

Paulo Dybala believes Sergio Aguero will sign with Barcelona this summer. Speaking to Twitch streamer Ibai, the Juventus striker said:

"Aguero is a special character. People know what he is like, he is a phenomenon on and off the pitch, there is no question."

When asked about the Man City striker's chances of landing at the Catalan club, Dybala replied:

"Barcelona? He has a good relationship with everyone, especially with Lionel Messi."

Dybala also believes that Messi will stay at Barcelona regardless of the rumors. The club are keen to tie Lionel Messi down as they look to build for the future under the guidance of their talisman.

Sergio Aguero is a modern-day legend at Manchester City. Since joining the club in 2011, Aguero has notched up more than 450 appearances for the team and scored 257 goals, an all-time record at the club. The Argentinian will always be remembered for netting a last-gasp winner against QPR to win Manchester City their first Premier League title in 2012.