Dynamo Dresden vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July 2022 | Club Friendlies 2022

Ahead of the upcoming new league campaign, Dynamo Dresden will host Borussia Dortmund at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion on Saturday afternoon in a friendly.

Dresden endured an abysmal 2 Bundesliga campaign last season, picking up just 32 points from 34 league games and going winless in the second half. They lost 2-0 on aggregate against 3. Liga side Kaiserslautern in the relegation/promotion playoff. Saturday's game will mark the fourth preseason outing for Dresden as they continue their preparations for the new season.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong Bundesliga campaign last season, finishing runner-up for the third time in four seasons. They have shown ambition this summer with the reappointment of manager Edin Terzic and the arrival of several new signings as they look to end Bayern Munich's Bundesliga stranglehold.

The Black and Yellows kicked off their preseason campaign with a 3-1 win over Luner SV earlier this week and will look for another win here.

Dynamo Dresden vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just four meetings between Dresden and Borussia Dortmund. The hosts have won one of those games, while BvB have won the other three.

Dortmund have kept three clean sheets in four games in this fixture.

All but two of Dresden's league wins last season came on home turf.

Dortmund ended last season with just one defeat in their last nine away games across competitions.

The Black and Yellow have scored at least once in their last 35 games across competitions dating back to October last year.

Dresden are without a competitive win on home turf this year.

Dynamo Dresden vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Dresden closed out their league campaign with a 17-game winless run before going winless in the playoffs as well. They kickstarted their preseason campaign with a 3-1 win over Auerbach but failed to win or score in their next two friendlies.

Dortmund, meanwhile, ended their campaign with back-to-back wins and have begun their preseason campaign strongly as well. They have had a few departures this summer but have been one of the most proactive teams in the market and are looking dangerous ahead of the new season. They should win this one easily.

Prediction: Dynamo Dresden 0-4 Borussia Dortmund.

Dynamo Dresden vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Borussia Dortmund.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one team has found the back of the net in all four of their matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (There have been over 2.5 goals in Dortmund's last seven outings) .

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far