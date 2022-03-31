Dynamo Dresden vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

Schalke will hope to continue their march towards the top of the table when they take on Dynamo Dresden after the 2. Bundesliga returns this Friday.

Null Vier have won their last two games in the league, and the international break perhaps came at the wrong time for them in terms of their momentum.

There has been a positive upturn in performances under interim boss Mike Buskens, and the German will hope his side can continue their form.

They are currently a point behind Darmstadt, who occupy the promotion playoff spot, and four points behind league leaders St. Pauli.

Dresden still have a lot to play for as well. They are currently in the relegation playoff spot and two points behind SV Sandhausen in the league table.

Dynamo Dresden vs Schalke Head-to-head

Dresden surprisingly have the better head-to-head record against Schalke, winning five of the 10 games between the two sides.

Schalke have managed just three wins, the last of which came in October last year at Gelsenkirchen. There have been just two draws between the two teams.

Dynamo Dresden form guide: D-L-L-D-D

Schalke form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Dynamo Dresden vs Schalke Team News

Dynamo Dresden

Dresden will be without the quartet of Panagiotis Vlachodimus, Adrian Fein, Patrick Weihrauch, and Brandon Borrello.

Christoph Daferner is a doubt and will be assessed closer to the game. If he fails to return, Vaclav Drchal could replace him in the lineup.

Injured: Panagiotis Vlachodimus, Adrian Fein, Patrick Weihrauch, Brandon Borrello

Doubtful: Christoph Daferner (COVID-19)

Suspended: None

Schalke

Marvin Pieringer is unlikely to feature after suffering a fractured cheekbone against FC Utrecht in a friendly.

The positive news is that Thomas Ouwejan is back from his injury and is in line to start against Dresden on Friday.

Michael Langer and Andreas Vindheim are not expected to feature, while Reinhold Ranftl is also doubtful.

Injured: Michael Langer, Andreas Vindheim, Marvin Pieringer

Doubtful: Reinhold Ranftl

Suspended: None

Dynamo Dresden vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Dynamo Dresden Probable XI (4-3-3): Kevin Broll; Guram Giorbelidze, Michael Sollbauer, Tim Knipping, Michael Akoto; Yannick Stark, Julius Kade, Oliver Batista Meier; Agyemang Diawusie, Morris Schröter, Vaclav Drchal

Schalke Probable XI (4-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Marius Lode, Ko Itakura, Mallick Thiaw, Thomas Ouwejan; Victor Palsson, Danny Latza, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominik Drexler; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Dynamo Dresden vs Schalke Prediction

Schalke will be confident of going away from home and picking up three points following their recent good run of form. We expect an away win.

Score prediction: Dynamo Dresden 0-2 Schalke

Edited by Peter P