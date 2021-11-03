Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Barcelona: Blaugrana player ratings as Ansu Fati bails out Catalans | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

A 70th-minute strike by Ansu Fati was enough to give Barcelona a 1-0 away victory over Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Catalans won the reverse fixture by the same scoreline and made three changes to the side that played out a tepid 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday. Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati were handed starts at the expense of Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique and Sergio Aguero.

Barcelona controlled most of the proceedings in the first half and went close through Memphis Depay, Nico Gonzalez and Jordi Alba.

Dynamo Kyiv also managed to fashion some half chances, although the visitors were undoubtedly the stronger team in the first half.

Barcelona were awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute when Tomasz Kedziora tripped Ansu Fati. However, referee Ovidiu Hategan rescinded his decision after consultations with the VAR.

Ansu Fati broke the deadlock soon after when a loose ball in the area fell to him, and he rifled an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net.

Ousmane Dembele made his first appearance of the season after his long injury layoff when he came on for Gavi in the 65th minute. Despite fashioning some good chances late in the game, neither side was able to score another goal.

Ultimately, it was a deserved victory for Barcelona, and the win saw them climb to the second spot in Group E with their destiny in their own hands.

Here is a rundown of how the Barcelona players fared in Ukraine.

Barcelona player ratings against Dynamo Kyiv

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

The Barcelona goalkeeper was reliable on the few occasions he was called upon. He was also solid in his handling and distribution.

Jordi Alba - 7/10

Jordi Alba was one of Barcelona's chief attacking threats down the left flank. He combined well with Ansu Fati to put the Dynamo Kyiv defense on the back foot.

Eric Garcia - 7.5/10

Eric Garcia gave one of his most assured performances for Barcelona and rarely put a foot wrong across the 90 minutes. His only blemish was the yellow card he received in the first half.

Clement Lenglet - 7.5/10

Clement Lenglet made one interception and one tackle. He also showed his usefulness at the other end with three shots, one of which hit the target.

Oscar Mingueza - 8/10

Oscar Mingueza was solid at both ends of the field and contributed to Barcelona's attacks as well as defense. The 22-year-old won three duels and recorded three successful tackles during the game. He finished the match with a pass success rate of 85%.

Nico - 7/10

Nico did not hit the target with any of his two shots on the night. However, he helped Barcelona retain control of the game with his effective distribution.

Gavi - 6/10

Gavi did not have too much of an impact on the game and was constantly overrun in the middle of the park. He received a booking right after kickoff in the second half before his substitution for Ousmane Dembele in the 65th minute.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

The Netherlands international was assured in his distribution, although he did not have any direct impact on Barcelona's attacking play.

Memphis Depay - 7/10

Memphis Depay put Dynamo Kyiv's defense on the backfoot with his directness. He made five key passes and finished with a pass success rate of 85%.

Ansu Fati - 8/10

Youngster Ansu Fati scored the match-winner for Barcelona against Dynamo Kyiv

Ansu Fati was Barcelona's most vibrant attacker on the night. He scored a deserved goal in the 70th minute, which proved to be the match-winner.

Substitutes

Ousmane Dembele - 6.5/`0

Ousmane Dembele made his first appearance of the season midway through the second half, and he took advantage of the tiring hosts.

Ronald Araujo - 6/10

The Uruguay international came on with 12 minutes to go in the game. He helped Barcelona protect their narrow lead.

Alejandro Balde - 5/10

Alejandro Balde came on for Ansu Fati in the 87th minute. Dembele teed him up in injury time, but his shot from an acute angle cannoned off the post.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh