Dynamo Kyiv vs Aris Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th August 2023

Dynamo Kyiv and Aris lock horns at the Stadionul Rapid-Giulești on Thursday for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

Aris are currently 1-0 ahead in the tie after beating the Ukrainian side at home last week. Luis Palma scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the 69th minute to down Kyiv.

Aiming to reach their first major European finals since the 2010-11 Europa League season, the Gods of War need just a draw here to reach the playoffs.

On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv had come into the clash on the back of consecutive victories in the Ukrainian Premier League. The Blue and Whites began their campaign with a 4-1 defeat of Mynai on the opening day followed by a 4-2 victory over Obolon-Brovar.

Kyiv were shut out in Thessaloniki last Thursday, but all is certainly not lost. Mircea Lucescu's side need to win by just two goals at home, which seems doable if they are able to bring their A-game to the fore.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Aris Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official meeting between Dynamo Kyiv and Aris.

Dynamo Kyiv have faced Greek sides on 11 occasions, winning only five, but they have only lost on two occasions.

Dynamo Kyiv have lost each of their last four European games when they were the 'home' team, failing to score in all of them.

Aris have faced Ukrainian sides only twice in history, playing Dynamo Kyiv and Kolos Kovalivka once each.

Aris have won just one of their last five games when they were the 'away' team.

Aris have scored just one goal each in three European games this season: 1-1 draw and 1-0 win vs Ararat-Armenia, and 1-0 vs Dynamo Kyiv.

Two of Aris' three goals in European qualifiers this season have been scored by Luis Palma.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Aris Prediction

Dynamo Kyiv have far more European experience under their belt compared to Aris. Their performances in the league demonstrated their attacking potential, and we can see them pulling off a comeback and reaching the playoffs at Aris' expense.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 Aris

Dynamo Kyiv vs Aris Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dynamo Kyiv to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No