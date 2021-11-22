Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Dynamo Kyiv will host Bayern Munich in Group E on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage nears its end.

Dynamo Kyiv are winless in their European assignments this season. After playing out a goalless draw against Benfica in their first game, the Ukraine outfit went on to lose their next three games. They lost 5-0 to Bayern Munich in their second game before suffering back-to-back 1-0 defeats to Barcelona.

Dynamo Kyiv sit bottom of the group with just one point and are one of two teams without a goal in the Champions League this season.

Bayern Munich secured qualification to the knockout stages after beating Benfica 5-2 in their last game. The victory over Benfica was the Bavarian's fourth consecutive win in the tournament, making them one of three teams to have won all four games so far.

The Bundesliga powerhouse sit atop Group E with 12 points. As long as they manage to avoid defeat on Tuesday, Bayern Munich are guaranteed to finish as leaders of the group.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

The game on Tuesday will be the 10th Champions League meeting between Dynamo Kyiv and Bayern Munich. The hosts have won just two of their previous fixtures while the visitors have six wins. There has been one draw between the two sides.

The two sides last met in the reverse fixture of next week's game. Bayern Munich won 5-0.

Dynamo Kyiv Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): L-L-L-D

Bayern Munich Form Guide (UEFA Champions League): W-W-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich Team News

Dynamo Kyiv

The Ukrainian club have a couple of injured players ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich. They include Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Artem Besedin and Vladyslav Supriaga.

Injured: Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Artem Besedin, Vladyslav Supriaga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Sven Ulreich remains out with an injury and is expected to miss Tuesday's game. Josip Stanisic and Niklas Sule are doubts for the game as they work their way back to full fitness.

Injured: Sven Ulreich

Doubtful: Josip Stanisic, Niklas Sule

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Georgiy Bushcan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Artem Shabanov, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Tomasz Kedziora; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Viktor Tsygankov, Carlos de Pena; Ilia Shkurin

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Dynamo Kyiv are winless in their four Champions League games so far and have failed to score any goals. Their European form is in stark contrast to their domestic form which has seen them score the most goals in the Ukrainian top-flight.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have been impeccable on the European stage so far. They have won all four of their games, and have scored 17 goals in the process, the most in the tournament. The visitors should continue their strong run on Tuesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 0-3 Bayern Munich

Edited by Peter P