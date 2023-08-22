Dynamo Kyiv vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2023

Dynamo Kyiv will welcome Besiktas to the Superbet Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.

With the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Kyiv are playing all of their home games in European competitions at the Superbet Arena in Bucharest.

The hosts recorded a 6-5 win on penalties over Aris in the third qualifying round of the competition to book their place in the playoffs after the two-legged tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

The visitors got their qualifying campaign underway in the second round and have maintained a 100% record in the competition thus far. They overcame Tirana 5-1 in the second round and defeated Neftci 5-2 in the third round to qualify for the playoffs.

The hosts have a rich history in UEFA-affiliated competitions and have qualified for the group stage every season since the 2006-07 campaign. The visitors are also regulars in European competition but missed out on qualification last season.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 10 times thus far, with all meetings coming in UEFA-affiliated competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with six wins to their name. The visitors have two wins while two games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League in the 2016-17 season, with the hosts recording a 6-0 win.

The visitors have failed to score in five of their 10 meetings against the hosts, with all of these blanks coming in their five away meetings.

Dynamo have won four of their five home games against the visitors.

The visitors are unbeaten in their six games thus far this season, recording five wins.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Besiktas Prediction

The Blue & Whites have suffered two defeats in their last three games in all competitions, though both defeats came away from home. They have a 100% home record this season and will aim to take the lead on the aggregate in this match. Interestingly, they have failed to score in eight of their last 11 home games in Europe, including qualifiers.

The Black Eagles head into the match in great form as they have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season, winning five of the six games. They scored five goals in the previous two qualifying rounds and are expected to find the back of the net in this match.

Dynamo have the upper hand in their previous meetings against the visitors but a lot has changed since their last meeting in 2016. The visitors look to be in good touch at the moment and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 1-3 Besiktas

Dynamo Kyiv vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vincent Aboubakar to score or assist any time - Yes