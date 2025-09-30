Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025 

Dynamo Kyiv and Crystal Palace will trade tackles in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday (October 2nd). The game will be played at the Motor Lublin Arena in Poland, with Ukranian giants Dynamo being the designated hosts.

Ad

Dynamo Kyiv are coming into the game on the back of an exhilarating 3-3 draw away to Karpaty Lviv in the Ukrainian Premier League over the weekend. They were two goals down by the 27th minute, with Pablo Alvarez and Bruninho scoring in a three-minute span while Oleksandr Karavayev pulled one back before the break.

Mykola Shaparenko drew the game level five minutes into the second half and Karavaev completed his brace two minutes later to put the visitors ahead for the first time. However, Denys Miroshnichenko scored a last-gasp equalizer for Karpaty Lviv in injury time.

Ad

Trending

Palace, meanwhile, claimed a memorable 2-1 home win over Liverpool in the Premier League. They were ahead at the break thanks to Ismaila Sarr's ninth-minute strike. Federico Chiesa stepped off the bench to draw the game level in the 87th minute but Eddie Nketiah scored the match-winner with practically the last kick of the game.

The Eagles will now shift their attention to the Conference League in what is their first-ever season of European football.

Ad

Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last 18 games across competitions - the longest ongoing unbeaten streak in Europe's top five leagues.

Dynamo Kyiv have lost 16 of their 30 games against English opposition (five wins).

Four of Palace's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Seven of Kyiv's last eight games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Ad

Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Dynamo Kyiv began their European sojourn this year in the UEFA Champions League but were eliminated in qualification for both the first-tier and second-tier UEFA club competitions.

Palace have been flying high under Oliver Glasner's management. They are in Europe by virtue of winning the FA Cup last season but ownership rules resulted in them dropping down to the Conference League rather than the Europa League. On the bright side, the Selhurst Park outfit will be among the sides fancied to go all the way in this competition. Their hopes will be further boosted by the fact that Glasner has European pedigree, having led Eintracht Frankfurt to the Europa League in 2021.

Ad

Backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Crystal Palace

Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More