Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2022

Dynamo Kyiv will entertain Fenerbahce at the Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium on Thursday as they wrap up their UEFA Europa League group stage campaign.

The hosts have been eliminated from the competition as they have been unable to secure a win in five games and have just one point to their name. They earned their first point of the campaign last week as they held AEK Larnaca to a 3-3 draw.

Fenerbahce and Rennes have 11 points apiece and will need to sign off for the group stage with a win if they are to secure direct qualification to the round of 16 from Group B. Fenerbahce were also involved in a 3-3 draw against Rennes last week.

They went three goals down just 30 minutes after the kick-off whistle but held their own to overturn the deficit with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the game. Enner Valencia scored a goal in the first half, while Miha Zajc and Emre Mor scored in the 82nd and 88th minutes respectively.

Dynamo Kyiv are playing for pride alone and will be looking to sign off with a win, so they might surprise the visitors in this match.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times across all competitions, including a friendly match. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings and have three wins to their name. Four games have ended in draws and Fenerbahce's 2-1 win in September was their first victory against the hosts.

Only Freiburg, Feyenoord (12 apiece), and PSV (13) have outscored the hosts (11) in the Europa League this season.

Fenerbahce are undefeated in their last 10 matches in the competition while the hosts are winless in their last seven outings.

Fenerbahce have scored at least two goals in their last seven matches in the competition.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Dynamo Kyiv can play freely in this game with no pressure, as the outcome of the match does not impact them in any way. This makes them unpredictable and they should not be taken lightly by the visitors. They scored three goals in their previous game in the competition and should be able to score at least one goal here.

The Yellow-Navy Blues scored five goals on Sunday in the SuperLig against Istanbulspor and should be able to enjoy another prolific outing in this game. They are undefeated across all competitions since August and we expect them to secure a comfortable win here.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 1-3 Fenerbahce

Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Fenerbahce to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Enner Valencia to score any time - Yes

