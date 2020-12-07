Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champons League 2020-21 

Dynamo Kyiv will host Ferenvaros in their final UEFA Champions League Group G match on Tuesday.

With Juventus and Barcelona having already sealed qualification to the knockout rounds, this is effectively a winner-takes-all fixture, with the winner of the clash securing Europa League football in the new year.

Both teams come into this match on the back of away victories domestically, with a 10-man Dynamo Kyiv holding out for a 2-1 win over Mariupol, while Ferencvaros were 3-1 victors away to Diosgyori.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides in Hungary was the first time both teams faced off in an official competition. Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros played out a highly-entertaining 2-2 draw in that match.

They had earlier met in a friendly fixture back in January 2013 when Ferencvaros narrowly edged the clash 3-2.

Dynamo Kyiv form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Advertisement

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros Team News

Dynamo Kyiv

The hosts have five players ruled out of this crucial fixture against Ferencvaros.

Oleksandr Tymchyk (muscle), Nazariy Rusyn (ankle), Mikkel Duelund (COVID-19), Volodymyr Kostevych (meniscus), and Mykyta Burda (Achilles tendon) are all sidelined for the Ukrainians.

There are no suspension worries for manager Mircea Lucescu.

Injuries: Oleksandr Tymchyk, Nazariy Rusyn, Mikkel Duelund, Volodymyr Kostevych, Mykyta Burda

Suspension: None

Ferencvaros

The visitors have a relatively settled and fit squad to choose from, as Eida Civic is the only doubt for the clash with Dynamo Kyiv.

Injury: None

Doubtful: Eida Civic

Suspension: None

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros Predicted XI

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ruslan Neshcheret; Oleksandr Karavayev, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Tomasz Kedziora; Mykola Sharapenko, Oleksandr Andriyievsky; Carlos de Pena, Denys Harmash, Viktor Tsyhankov; Vladyslav Supriaha

Ferencvaros Predicted XI (5-4-1): Denes Dibusz; Marcel Heister, Lasha Dvali, Abraham Frimpong, Miha Blazic, Endre Botka; Myrto Uzuni, Somalia, David Siger, Isael da Silva; Tokmac Nguen

Dynamo Kyiv vs Ferencvaros Prediction

With nothing else left to play for, both sides will give their all to ensure that they are still playing continental football early next year.

Dynamo Kyiv are the traditionally better side, with more pedigree and experience in Europe, and an end to their continental sojourn in December would be considered a disaster.

Advertisement

The hosts boast a good record on their own turf, but will have their work cut out against a Ferencvaros side with nothing to lose.

The Hungarian champions are capable of getting the job done but ultimately, Dynamo Kyiv's pedigree and experience should see them through.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Ferencvaros