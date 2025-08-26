Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025

Dynamo Kyiv will face Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Arena Lublin on Thursday in the second leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Europa League play-off round qualifying clash. The Ukrainian outfit were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers earlier in the month following a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Pafos in the third round and could now suffer yet another drop down to the Conference League following their first-leg result.

They were beaten 3-1 in the reverse fixture last week with a red card to Kostiantyn Vivcharenko five minutes after the restart making an already difficult task nearly impossible.

Maccabi Tel Aviv were in inspired form in the first-leg clash, taking the lead via a Dor Peretz strike in the 12th minute. They were pegged back later in the first-half but upped the ante after their opponents' numerical reduction in the second with Sagiv Jehezkel and Peretz finding the back of the net.

The Yellows will now head into the second-leg this week, knowing a draw is all they need to secure a return to the Europa League league phase.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between the two clubs. Dynamo have won two of those games while Maccabi have won once with their other two contests ending in draws.

Maccabi are without a clean sheet in all five of their games in this fixture.

The Yellows have had nine competitive meetings against Ukrainian opposition. They have won three of those games, drawn two and lost the other four.

The Blue & Whites are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Dynamo have lost their last three games in European action, conceding six goals in that period and scoring just one. They have no 'home advantage' to rely on with the second leg clash set to be played in Poland.

Maccabi meanwhile will head into Thursday's game in fine form having won their last four games on the bounce. They are already two goals up in the tie and should hold on to their advantage this week.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Maccabi Tel Aviv to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the Yellows' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of Maccabi's last eight matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More