Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th August 2025

Dynamo Kyiv continue their push for a first UEFA Champions League appearance since 2021 at home to Pafos on Tuesday. The sides meet for the first leg of their tie in the third qualifying round.

After clinching the 2024-25 Ukrainian Premier League, Kyiv find themselves in contention for Europe's top competition again, something they missed out on last year in the playoffs.

This season, the Blue & Whites have already beaten Hamrun Spartans 6-0 on aggregate in the second round. After a 3-0 thrashing away from home in the first leg, Kyiv repeated the trick at home a few days later to canter into the third round.

To add more wind to their sails, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi's side began their defense of the Ukrainian league title with a narrow 1-0 win over Veres Rivne on Saturday. Mykola Shaparenko netted the only goal of the game in the 14th minute, which proved enough to earn them all three points in their campaign opener.

Pafos made history last year by qualifying for their first-ever European tournament by making it to the UEFA Conference League group stages after negotiating three qualifier rounds.

Interestingly, despite their lack of experience, the Cypriot side progressed into the knockout stages and lost out in the round of 16 to the Swedish team, Djurgarden. But this year, Pafos have a chance to go one further and play in the Champions League. They beat Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 on aggregate in the second round of the qualifiers last month.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Dynamo Kyiv and Pafos meet for the first time in history.

The Blue & Whites are no stranger to Cypriot teams, having faced AEK Larnaca in the 2022-23 Europa League group stages: Kyiv 0-1 Larnaca and Larnaca 3-3 Kyiv.

In three official games so far this season, Kyiv have won all three, netting seven times and keeping a clean sheet on every occasion too.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos Prediction

Dynamo Kyiv are the favorites on paper, given their stature in Europe and sheer experience. Pafos won't just let them walk over, as the Cypriot side have a lot on the line here, but the Ukrainian champions should be able to narrowly edge them out at home in the first leg.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 Pafos

Dynamo Kyiv vs Pafos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dynamo Kyiv to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

