Dynamo Kyiv vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Dynamo Kyiv will welcome Stade Rennais to the Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium in Group B of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

The Ukrainian outfit have lost their opening three games of the campaign and will be desperate to end their dry spell.

Kyiv continued their impressive domestic form, seeing off Rukh Lviv 3-0 on Sunday. They have now won their last three games in the Ukrainian Premier League, where they are eighth in the standings with nine points from five games.

The Ukrainian giants will now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they will look to get their campaign up and running after losing their opening three games.

Meanwhile, Rennais maintained their fine run of results in Ligue 1, as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 over Nantes last time out. They are now unbeaten in nine outings across competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 defeat against Lens in August.

Rennais are second in Group B of the Europa League, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Stade Rennais Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last three meetings between the two teams, Dynamo hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Rennais have picked up one win in this period, which came last week, when they saw off the Ukrainian outfit 2-1 at home.

Dynamo head into Thursday on a run of three defeats from as many Europa League games.

Rennais are on a three-match winning streak, scoring eight goals and conceding twice since a 1-1 draw with Marseille on September 18.

The Ligue 1 club are unbeaten in five of their six away games this season, picking up two wins and three draws.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Dynamo have endured a horror start to their Europa League campaign and will set out to pick up a morale-boosting result. However, standing in their way is a Resnais side who have hit their stride in recent weeks. A close contest could ensue on Thursday, with the Ligue 1 outfit to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Stade Rennais

Dynamo Kyiv vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rennais

Tip 2: First to score - Rennais (The Ligue 1 side have have opened the scoring in their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last three meetings between the two teams.)

