Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Dynamo Moscow welcome CSKA Moscow to the Lev Yashin Stadium in the final game of the Russian Premier League 2020-21 campaign on Sunday.

Going into the Moscow derby, the hosts and the visitors are separated by just three points in the standings, with CSKA on the sixth position and Dynamo one place below.

Belo-golubye were held to a 0-0 draw in their previous outing by city rivals Lokomotiv while CSKA returned to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over Krasnodar.

⚽️ We count touches in the attack by CSKA

❓ What goal do you remember most of all this #RPL season?

⠀#CSKA #Fernandes pic.twitter.com/fWi8aeGvX5 — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) May 12, 2021

Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

The two city rivals have met each other 153 times across all competitions. The teams are evenly matched in this fixture and have 54 wins to their names each. 45 games have ended in a draw.

Their last three games have ended in a win for each side and a draw. They last squared off in league action in October at VEB Arena, with the game ending in a 3-1 win for CSKA Moscow.

Dynamo Moscow form guide in Russian Premier League: D-L-L-W-D

CSKA Moscow form guide across all competitions: W-D-L-L-L

Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Dynamo Moscow

The only injury concern for the hosts at the moment is goalkeeper Anton Shunin, who has been ruled out on account of a muscle injury. Ivan Ordets picked up two yellow cards against Lokomotiv and will be suspended for the game.

🤔 Что нужно знать о ЦСКА? Разбираем соперника перед последним матчем сезона



Читайте на сайте ⬇#ДинамоЦСКА — ФК «Динамо» Москва (@fcdynamo) May 14, 2021

Injured: Anton Shunin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ivan Ordets

CSKA Moscow

Hördur Magnusson, Kirill Nababkin, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov and Nikola Vlasic are ruled out through injuries for CSKA. Mario Fernandes returned to the fold last time around and even registered himself on the scoresheet.

☀️ Солнечный день в Ватутинках. Готовимся к финальному матчу сезона #ДинамоЦСКА 💪 pic.twitter.com/qmDcY6vgoW — ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) May 14, 2021

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Hördur Magnusson, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Nikola Vlasic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Dynamo Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-3): Igor Leshchuk; Guillermo Varela, Roman Neustädter, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Nikola Moro, Daniil Fomin, Sebastian Szymanski; Vyacheslav Grulev, Clinton N'Jie, Daniil Lesovoy

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov; Alan Dzagoev, Ivan Oblyakov; Fedor Chalov, Chidera Ejuke, Arnor Sigurdsson; Salomón Rondón

Dynamo Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

Both clubs have failed to qualify for European competitions this season. They will be playing for pride in the final league game of the season.

We predict the game to end in a win for CSKA, who have been in better form at both ends of the pitch in their recent fixtures.

Prediction: Dynamo Moscow 0-2 CSKA Moscow.