Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Zenit Saint Petersburg travels to the Russian capital tomorrow to take on a Dynamo Moscow side that has endured a mixed start to its Russian Premier League campaign this season. The away side is the favourite in this fixture but will have to be wary of Dynamo Moscow's attacking threat.

Zenit Saint Petersburg has predictably managed an electric start to the season and has a spotless record from its first four games. The reigning Russian champions have scored 10 goals in the league so far and are one of the most dangerous teams in Russia.

Dynamo Moscow endured a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal Tula over the weekend and cannot afford to mull over spilt milk against Zenit Saint Petersburg. The away side has been ruthless in the final third and Dynamo Moscow will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to keep the Russian champions quiet tomorrow.

Today's #RussianPremierLeague results |



Ural 1-0 Krasnodar

Khimki 1-2 Akhmat Grozny

Arsenal Tula 2-0 Dynamo Moscow

Zenit 4-1 Tambov

CSKA Moscow 1-2 Rubin Kazan

R. Volgograd 1-2 Sochi — The Football Structure (@TheFS_Live) August 22, 2020

Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Head-to-Head

Zenit Saint Petersburg has the head-to-head advantage as far as this fixture is concerned and has won 15 of the 30 fixtures played between the two sides. Dynamo Moscow has won only 7 games but is perfectly capable of pulling off an upset against the Russian powerhouse.

Zenit Saint Petersburg picked up an easy 3-0 victory when these two sides clashed in December. Artem Dzyuba got on to the scoresheet on the day and will look to repeat the feat at the Lev Yashin Stadium tomorrow.

Dynamo Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-W-D-W

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-W-W

Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Team News

Dynamo Moscow needs to be at its best

Dynamo Moscow

Dynamo Moscow's star forward Clinton N'Jie is injured and may be unavailable for this fixture. Evgeny Markov is likely to leave the club in the near future and will probably be left out of the starting eleven against Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Clinton N'Jie

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg is in excellent form

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be unable to field Andrey Lunev against Dynamo Moscow. Leon Musaev has also been missing in action over the past few weeks and might be left out of the line-up for this game.

Injured: Andrey Lunev

Doubtful: Leon Musaev

Suspended: None

Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI

Dynamo Moscow XI (4-4-2): Anton Shunin; Dmitri Skopintsev, Ivan Ordets, Roman Ovgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk; Sly, Daniil Fomin, Charles Kabore, Sebastian Szymanski; Maximilian Philipp, Nikolay Komlichenko

Prediction: Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit St Petersburg - https://t.co/VuGKGPq9lL



Prediction: Zenit win

Best Odds: 8/11

Bookmaker: 888sport

With the Champions League and Europa League finally being completed, many fans... pic.twitter.com/ESOOktltmJ — Trend440 (@trend440) August 25, 2020

Zenit Saint Petersburg XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Sebastian Driussi, Wilmar Barrios, Magomed Ozdoev, Malcom; Sardar Azmoun, Artem Dzyuba

Dynamo Moscow vs Zenit Saint Petersburg Prediction

Dynamo Moscow has a massive hill to climb against Zenit Saint Petersburg and cannot afford to put a single foot wrong in tomorrow's game. The home side will have to contend with Zenit's stunning attacking force and goalkeeper Anton Shunin will have to be in the form of his life.

Zenit Saint Petersburg has the most potent attacking line-up in Russia and the likes of Artem Dzyuba and Malcom will punish Dynamo Moscow if they are given the slightest opportunity. The home side may have the faintest of chances to secure a victory in this game but Zenit Saint Petersburg will do everything in its power to maintain its winning streak.

Prediction: Dynamo Moscow 0-2 Zenit Saint Petersburg

