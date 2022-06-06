"Easily a Champions League player" - Tony Cascarino says 25-year-old forward would be a 'great signing' for Arsenal

Former striker Tony Cascarino believes Gabriel Jesus would be a great signing for Arsenal. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the Manchester City forward as they seek to add more firepower to their attack.

Mikel Arteta's side will be without Alexandre Lacazette next season after the Frenchman announced he will be leaving the north London side this summer.

That leaves them with just Eddie Nketiah up front, who is expected to sign a new lucrative contract (h/t Football.London) to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland, so there are question marks around Jesus' future.

Although Jesus has never been a serial goal-scorer for the Sky Blues, Cascarino believes he will suit Arsenal.

He told talkSPORT (h/t HITC):

"Well, managers love to go back to clubs. I know he was an assistant at Manchester City, but they love to go back to people they worked with.

"He (Arteta) will know and be going that 'Jesus is a great lad and he has a great mentality. I want to bring him and I even think I can improve him.' He's easily a Champions League player, so he would be a great signing for Arsenal."

Jesus might not necessarily solve Arsenal's goal-scoring woes

Jesus is undoubtedly a quality player, but it remains to be seen if he can score goals on a consistent basis.

Since moving to Manchester City in 2017, he has managed ten or more goals a season just twice in his five-year stay at the club.

How Arteta decides to use him could eventually decide how often he scores for the Gunners. He was heavily rotated by Pep Guardiola and did not have a fixed role.

At Arsenal, he could very likely be used in a central role considering the duo of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have done well as wide players.

Jesus managed eight goals and eight assists in the Premier League for Manchester City this past season. He will hope to improve on that tally if he moves to the Emirates.

