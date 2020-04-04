East Bengal set to sign I-league winner from Mohun Bagan

The Mohun Bagan star rejected offers from several ISL clubs to choose East Bengal for the upcoming season.

He began his career with Mohammedan SC in the 2016-17 I-League 2nd Division.

Sankar Roy in action for West Bengal in Santosh Trophy 2017.

I-League side Quess East Bengal FC have agreed terms with current Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Sankar Roy, Sportskeeda can confirm. The 24-year-old is all set to sign a three-year contract with the Red and Gold Brigade, after registering as many as six clean sheets in the 2019/20 season.

Roy began his club career with I-League 2nd Division side Mohammedan SC in the 2016/17 I-League 2nd Division campaign. He made his professional debut for the Black Panthers in an Intra-city clash against Southern Samity at the Barasat Stadium and conceded 2 goals. A source close to Roy said

"He cannot go and officially be announced because of the lockdown as the paperwork needs to be done. So once the lockdown is done, he will go and sign. Sankar had an offer from Jamshedpur FC, but chose East Bengal because he has been promised first team football."

Roy represented West Bengal in the 2017 Santosh Trophy held in Goa, where his heroics between the sticks guided West Bengal to their 32nd title win and subsequently earned him offers from several Indian Super League (ISL) and I-League sides.

Roy moved to Mohun Bagan in the 2017-18 season but did not have any chance to make his I-League debut for the Mariners as Shilton Paul was preferred ahead of him throughout the season. He made his I-League debut in a 1-1 draw with Gokulam Kerala in Kozhikode in the 2018/19 season as Shilton Paul was unavailable due to an injury.

Roy got 8 games under his belt and kept two clean sheets in those games. Roy's rise to a Mohun Bagan regular started in the the 2019/20 season as he made 14 appearances for the club, registering 7 clean sheets and conceding just 9 goals in the entire competition. Roy's brilliance in the goal was assisted by Bagan's resolute defense.

Impressed by Roy's consistency, East Bengal have made a contract offer stretching up to 3 years. With the unification of Mohun Bagan with ISL side ATK, the new entity ATK-Mohun Bagan is expected to not offer contract extensions to most of the current Mohun Bagan players and I-League sides like East Bengal F.C seem to be the likely destination for many of Bagan's top players.