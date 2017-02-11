I-League 2017: East Bengal striker Willis Plaza receives unlikely gift from Manchester United's Wayne Rooney

Plaza is confident that he will score two goals in the derby.

Willis Plaza has hit the ground running at East Bengal

What’s the story?

East Bengal versus Mohun Bagan, arguably, the most popular fixture on the subcontinent's domestic football calendar, is barely 24 hours away and it has already got a new high-profile entrant. This entrant is none other than Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney’s boots.

East Bengal striker Willis Plaza, who recently joined from Trinidadian outfit San Juan Jabloteh, has acquired a pair of boots worn by Rooney during one of his league games back in England.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said, “Wayne Rooney donates each of his boots to his foundation post a game, these are then auctioned off to raise money for his charity. When I was poor and hardly had any money to play, I sent them a letter requesting them to give me a pair of professional boots as I was really struggling.

“Within two months, that particular pair arrived and I’ve been wearing them ever since. I got the boots when he came to Trinidad with his foundation to play an exhibition game. I was my league’s (second division) top scorer then and he gave it to me, seeing my financial condition.”

He added, “I’m confident that I will net at least two goals with these boots tomorrow. From what I’ve heard these matches can get quite feisty, so I have the perfect equipment to keep myself ready.”

In case you didn’t know…

Willis Plaza has been in sensational form since joining East Bengal. He has scored five goals in just seven appearances in the I-League. The Red and Gold brigade are comfortably perched on top of the league table while second-placed Mohun Bagan trail by three points with one match in hand.

The heart of the matter

Many accomplished footballers from around the world donate their boots and jerseys and other memorabilia for charity. England captain Wayne Rooney is known for his various donations to charity. Recently, he announced that he will donate the boots with which he scored his 250th Manchester United goal.

Plaza, who is from a humble background, made a name for himself while playing football. Rooney’s boots, probably, served as an added inspiration in his journey. Now, he is playing at one of the biggest clubs in India and on Sunday, he will get the taste of his first Kolkata derby.

What’s next?

Sunday’s high-intensity fixture is a very important match for both teams. A win for Bagan would see them level on points with their bitter rivals with one match in hand. On the other hand, if East Bengal win they will extend their lead at the top to six points.

Sportskeeda’s take

Wayne Rooney’s boots might give added confidence to the 29-year-old striker but the Kolkata derby is an entirely different playing field. When East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan at the Kanchenjunga stadium in Siliguri, they will re-ignite a 91-year-old rivalry that has transcended through generations.

Plaza is one of the vital players for Trevor Morgan’s side and he will have to be at the top of his game if East Bengal want to defeat their arch-rivals