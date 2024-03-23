Ecuador vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2024

Ecuador will lock horns against Italy at the Red Bull Arena in an international friendly on Sunday.

Ecuador played their first match of the year on Thursday and registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Guatemala in a friendly. John Yeboah broke the deadlock in the eighth minute and Gonzalo Plata doubled their lead in the 86th minute. They kept their fourth consecutive clean sheet and extended their unbeaten run across all competitions to six games.

Italy also played for the first time in 2024 on Thursday, registering a 2-1 win over Venezuela in a friendly. Mateo Retegui scored a brace in that match, with Jorginho assisting his 80th-minute winner.

Both teams have been in good touch recently and will look to conclude the international break on a positive note.

Ecuador vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off twice thus far, meeting first in the FIFA World Cup in 2002 and then in a friendly in 2005. Italy have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording a 2-0 win in the World Cup and the friendly ending in a 1-1 draw.

Italy have suffered just one loss in their last eight games across all competitions, recording five wins. They have enjoyed a good goalscoring record in these games, finding the back of the net 18 times.

Ecuador are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and have suffered just one loss in their last 10 games. They have kept four consecutive clean sheets and have failed to score in two of their last four games.

Ecuador have registered four consecutive wins in friendlies, scoring eight goals while conceding just twice.

Italy have seen conclusive results in their last nine friendlies, recording eight wins and suffering just one loss.

Ecuador vs Italy Prediction

La Tri have been in good touch at the moment and are on a six-game unbeaten run, recording four wins. They have lost one of their last 10 games in all competitions, conceding five goals, and will look to build on that form.

They remain without Oscar Zambrano and Énner Valencia for this clash against the reigning UEFA Euro champions, with Zambrano facing doping charges and Valencia ruled out with a foot injury. Nonetheless, head coach Félix Sánchez Bas has a strong squad at his disposal. He rested Pervis Estupiñán, Moisés Caicedo, and Ángelo Preciado in the win over Guatemala, who should start here.

The Azzurri left it late against Venezuela, as Retegui scored the match-winner in the 80th minute. He became the first active Genoa player to score a brace for the national team since 1928 and should retain his place in the starting XI.

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty for the first time for the national team, which prevented Venezuela from taking an early lead. Luciano Spalletti will look to make a few changes to the starting XI.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring form, they are expected to settle for a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ecuador 2-2 Italy

Ecuador vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Gonzalo Plata to score or assist any time - Yes