Ecuador vs Peru prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Ecuador will welcome Peru to La Casa Blanca on Tuesday for a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Brazil on matchday five of the qualifiers. Neymar was the star of the show, assisting Richarlison's opener in the 65th minute before converting an injury-time penalty.

Peru suffered a 3-0 defeat to Colombia on home turf. Yerry Mina, Mateus Uribe and Marulanda Luis Diaz all got on the scoresheet, while Daniel Munoz received a red card two minutes after coming on.

Ecuador will be looking to get back to winning ways to boost their chances of securing participation at a third World Cup.

La Tri currently sit in third spot in the table, with nine points from five games. Peru are rock-bottom, having garnered just one point from five matches.

Gustavo Alfaro on why Moises Caicedo stayed in Quito:

- Moi had an ankle injury in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿.

- Didn’t want to risk him getting a yellow card suspension.



"For me it is vital to have Moises start from minute zero vs Peru."

Ecuador vs Peru Head-to-Head

This will be the 54th meeting between the sides and Peru have a marginally better record. The Whites and Reds have 21 wins to their name, while Ecuador were victorious on 17 occasions. The two sides shared the spoils in 15 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2019 when Erick Castillo Arroyo scored a 47th-minute winner.

Ecuador's defeat to Brazil halted a run of four consecutive victories. Peru are winless in eight matches and have lost their last four games consecutively.

Ecuador form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Peru form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Ecuador vs Peru Team News

Ecuador

Ecuador called up 31 players for their latest round of international fixtures.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Peru

Coach Ricardo Garreca called up 28 players for the upcoming qualifiers against Colombia and Ecuador.

Some key players like Jefferson Farfan and Edison Flores are currently out injured but could be fit in time for the Copa America tournament. Meanwhile, midfielder Cristofer Gonzalez has withdrawn from the squad.

Furthermore, left-back Miguel Trauco is suspended, having been sent off for two bookable offenses in the first half against Colombia.

Injuries: Jefferson Farfan, Edison Flores

Withdrew: Cristofer Gonzalez

Suspension: Miguel Trauco

Ecuador vs Peru Predicted XI

Ecuador Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Dominguez (GK); Pervis Estupinan, Xavier Arrega, Robert Arboleda, Angelo Preciado; Preciado Garcia, Carlos Gruezo, Jhegson Mendez, Alan Franco; Enner Valencia, Mena Delgado

Peru Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pedro Gallese (GK); Luis Advincula, Christian Ramos, Marcos Lanfranco, Miguel Araujo; Yoshimar Yotun, Christian Cueva, Sergio Pena; Raul Ruidiaz, Paolo Guerrero, Gianluca Lapadula

¡Enfocados! 👊🏻



Nuestra @SeleccionPeru 🇵🇪 cumplió una nueva jornada de entrenamientos con miras al próximo duelo ante @LaTri 🇪🇨 por las Clasificatorias 2022.



Más información ▶️ https://t.co/AcvRImqkl1#UnidosSomosMásFuertes#ArribaPerú 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/IxOcVXyrpi — Selección Peruana 🇵🇪 (@SeleccionPeru) June 5, 2021

Ecuador vs Peru Prediction

Peru have been dire and their poor run of results has clearly impacted the players' confidence and performance on the field. In contrast, Ecuador have been impressive in recent matches bar the defeat to Brazil.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Ecuador.

Prediction: Ecuador 2-0 Peru

