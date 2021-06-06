Andorra vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Andorra and Gibraltar will trade tackles in an international friendly fixture on Monday.
The home side come into this game on the back of a 4-1 defeat to Ireland in a friendly on Thursday. Troy Parrott scored a second-half brace to help the 'Boys in Green' complete a comeback victory.
Gilbraltar were also on the wrong end of a 6-0 whitewash against Slovenia. Atalanta forward Josip Ilicic scored a brace and also missed a penalty in an eventful game.
Neither side secured qualification to the European Championship and will use this game to prepare for the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.
Andorra vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head
This will be the first meeting between the sides on the senior international scene and they will each be looking to start their rivalry on a winning note.
Andorra are currently on a poor run of form that has seen them lose their last eight games consecutively. Furthermore, the Tricolors are winless in their last 15 matches, a run that stretches back to a 1-0 victory over Moldova in October 2019.
Gibraltar have lost their last four matches consecutively and are winless in seven games.
Andorra form guide: L-L-L-L-L
Gibraltar form guide: L-L-L-L-D
Andorra vs Gibraltar Team News
Andorra
Koldo Alvarez called up 22 players for the friendlies to be played in this window. The squad is headlined by captain Ildefons Lima, as well as other experienced internationals like Josep Gomes and Marc Pujol.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Gibraltar
Roy Chipolina headlines a squad of 24 players who are representing Gibraltar in the June friendlies.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Andorra vs Gibraltar Predicted XI
Andorra Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josep Gomes (GK); Ildefons Lima, Marc Garcia, Max Llovera, Joan Cervos; Marc Pujol, Cristian Martinez, Sergi Moreno; Jordi Alaez, Alex Martinez, Victor Bernat
Gibraltar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kyle Godwin (GK); Roy Chipolina, Jack Sergeant, Scott Wiseman, Louie Annesley; Alain Pons, Mohamed Badr, Graeme Torrilla, Kian Ronan; Tjay De Barr, Kelvin Morgan
Andorra vs Gibraltar Prediction
Neither of the two sides are potent in attack, and this, coupled with their recent poor results, could translate into a game of few goalscoring chances.
There is little to choose between the sides and we are predicting a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Andorra 1-1 Gibraltar
