Ecuador vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

By Abhinav Anand
Modified Sep 09, 2023 20:48 GMT
Ghana v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Uruguay play Ecuador on Tuesday

Ecuador are set to play Uruguay at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Tuesday for a World Cup qualifier.

Ecuador come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Argentina in their most recent game. A second-half goal from Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi secured the win for Argentina.

Uruguay, on the other hand, beat Chile 3-1 in their most recent game. A brace from River Plate midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz and a goal from Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde sealed the deal for Uruguay. Athletico Paranaense midfielder Arturo Vidal scored the goal for Chile.

Ecuador vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • In 50 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Uruguay have won 32 games, lost seven and drawn 11.
  • Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has managed three goal contributions in one league start for Liverpool.
  • Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte has one assist in four league starts for Paris Saint-Germain this season.
  • Ecuadorian left-back Pervis Estupinan has managed three goal contributions in four league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Ecuador vs Uruguay Prediction

Ecuador have some really talented footballers, but the focus has to be on midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 21-year old was involved in arguably the biggest transfer saga this summer, with Chelsea ultimately signing him for an eye-watering fee of €116 million from Brighton & Hove Albion. Caicedo has endured an underwhelming start to his Chelsea career, but there is no denying the talent and potential that he possesses.

Another Ecuadorian doing well at Brighton & Hove Albion is left-back Pervis Estupinan. The 25-year old has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, and it would not be surprising to see him leave the Seagulls for a big transfer fee, and for Chelsea to be involved in some form.

Uruguay, on the other hand, have embarked on a new adventure under the management of Marcelo Bielsa. Given Uruguay's talents, Bielsa seems like the apt choice to take this side forward; the likes of Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri are gifted forwards, while they have a strong core in the form of Ronald Araujo, Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte. Araujo is not a part of the current squad, though.

Uruguay should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Ecuador 0-2 Uruguay

Ecuador vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Uruguay

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Uruguay to keep a clean sheet- yes

Edited by Abhinav Anand
