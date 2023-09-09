Ecuador vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Ecuador are set to play Uruguay at the Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado on Tuesday for a World Cup qualifier.

Ecuador come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Argentina in their most recent game. A second-half goal from Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi secured the win for Argentina.

Uruguay, on the other hand, beat Chile 3-1 in their most recent game. A brace from River Plate midfielder Nicolas de la Cruz and a goal from Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde sealed the deal for Uruguay. Athletico Paranaense midfielder Arturo Vidal scored the goal for Chile.

Ecuador vs Uruguay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 50 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Uruguay have won 32 games, lost seven and drawn 11.

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has managed three goal contributions in one league start for Liverpool.

Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte has one assist in four league starts for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Ecuadorian left-back Pervis Estupinan has managed three goal contributions in four league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Ecuador vs Uruguay Prediction

Ecuador have some really talented footballers, but the focus has to be on midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 21-year old was involved in arguably the biggest transfer saga this summer, with Chelsea ultimately signing him for an eye-watering fee of €116 million from Brighton & Hove Albion. Caicedo has endured an underwhelming start to his Chelsea career, but there is no denying the talent and potential that he possesses.

Another Ecuadorian doing well at Brighton & Hove Albion is left-back Pervis Estupinan. The 25-year old has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, and it would not be surprising to see him leave the Seagulls for a big transfer fee, and for Chelsea to be involved in some form.

Uruguay, on the other hand, have embarked on a new adventure under the management of Marcelo Bielsa. Given Uruguay's talents, Bielsa seems like the apt choice to take this side forward; the likes of Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri are gifted forwards, while they have a strong core in the form of Ronald Araujo, Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte. Araujo is not a part of the current squad, though.

Uruguay should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Ecuador 0-2 Uruguay

Ecuador vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Uruguay

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Uruguay to keep a clean sheet- yes