Ed Woodward believes Manchester United will find long-term success with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ed Woodward

Manchester United Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward believes the Red Devils have the foundations to achieve long-term success under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the fact that the club has recorded a 17% drop in operating profits in the second quarter. A lack of UEFA Champions League football might be among the prime causes for the dip in profits, although commercial revenues continue to show positive signs and have increased by 7%.

On the field, Manchester United have been hurt with a lack of consistency this season. The Red Devils have struggled to put together a decent run of games and have been shuffling up and down the league table since the start of the season. Injuries to key players, most notably Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, have crippled the Red Devils. However, a top-four finish is not beyond them yet, especially after their recent resurgence in the month of February. While the Norwegian has struggled to recreate his Midas touch from his caretaker reign, Woodward believes United are on the right track under Solskjaer.

United pushing for a strong end to the season

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League, three points behind Chelsea in the fourth place. United are also in contention for the FA Cup and will be hoping they can go all the way in the UEFA Europa League too. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the winter has rejuvenated the United team, which is currently unbeaten since the start of February. And Woodward believes that United are determined to end the final few months of the season on a strong note.

We are pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League, the Europa League, and the FA Cup as we enter the final third of the season

The United Executive Vice-President spoke about the squad rebuilding process, and also reiterated the United hierarchy’s trust in their Norwegian manager.

We have continued to make progress on our squad rebuild, with many changes in terms of players that we have brought in and players that have come through our academy; the foundation for delivering the long-term success that we are all working towards is in place as we implement our plan and our footballing vision with Ole.

