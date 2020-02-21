Manchester United News: Brandon Williams hails Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s impact in his development

Manchester United starlet Brandon Williams hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s impact in his recent development, Manchester Evening News reports. The Englishman broke into the first team this season despite not being a part of the pre-season squad in the summer. Williams got his senior debut in September of last year and has since become one of the most promising youngsters in the team.

The Englishman has started nine of the last 11 games for Manchester United and has operated in the left-back, wing-back, as well as right-back role. Such has been his influence in the team that Solskjaer had no qualms about letting veteran Ashley Young leave in January. Williams and Luke Shaw have ensured that United do not miss their former skipper, and the teenager has now revealed that Solskjaer has been key to his development at Old Trafford.

Williams receives regular advice from Solskjaer that aids in his development

The Englishman revealed that Solskjaer takes special care of him and is always advising him on the areas of his game that need improvement.

Ole is always there for me. He's always telling me what I need to improve on, not letting me go in after training to work on things that I need to improve on.

He's always there when I need an arm around the shoulder or when I need the praise and also when I need to be told something that I need to work on.

The youngster also shed light on the competition for a place in the playing XI with Luke Shaw and revealed that the two of them push each other to perform better.

We don't really think about it [the competition for a place in the first XI] too much. We just know there's a challenge there and we both push each other to make ourselves the best possible players as we can.

Shaw has played as the left-center back in a back three for United, with Williams taking up a wing-back position and the two of them have shown a budding partnership in that formation. The teenager mentioned that he had developed a good understanding with Shaw owing to their similar attacking style of play and that the two of them complement each other when United play with a back three.

We've been playing with each other a few times now so we're getting that good connection. I think we're both attacking-minded as well, so when Luke has a chance he gets around me and he's also a top defender and I help him out in situations.

Williams explained how playing for United has been a dream come true for him, but also revealed his desire to win Silverware for the Red Devils. He admitted that United need to add that consistency to their game to finally make it to a top 4 finish.

