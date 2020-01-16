Eddie Nketiah will not be leaving on loan, Mesut Ozil addresses speculation on his future and more: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 16th January 2020

Jong Ching Yee FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Arsenal are expecting a quiet January transfer window

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Arsenal transfer news roundup!

In Mikel Arteta's recent press conference, the manager has given some hints about Arsenal's transfer plans for the month. He admitted that it is hard to find the right targets for the club. As a result, the Gunners could have to make do with what they have for the rest of the season.

On that note, here are the latest transfer rumours surrounding the club.

Eddie Nketiah to stay at North London

Nketiah will stay at the Emirates for the remainder of the season

Contrary to early indicators that Eddie Nketiah will go out on loan for the rest of the season, The Athletic has reported that the youngster will stay on at Arsenal.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the 2019/20 season with Leeds United. However, he failed to get as much game time as he would have liked. Nketiah made it to the squad on 20 occasions but he was named in the starting line-up just twice.

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's three-match ban and Arsenal's scoring woes, keeping Nketiah at the club could be the right call. A report from The Telegraph stated that the striker's impressive performance during training sessions was the deciding factor in his stay.

Mesut Özil confirms he is staying with the Gunners

Mesut Ozil is solidifying his position in the starting eleven

Unai Emery had often left Mesut Özil out of the squad but since Mikel Arteta arrived, the German midfielder seems revitalised and is gradually returning to his best form.In an interview with beIN Sports Turkey via Mirror, the 31-year-old has committed his future to Arsenal. Ozil explained,

Advertisement

“I’m very pleased with my contract and I will continue here this season and next. I can’t tell you what the future will bring, I’m excited about the future, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

The former Real Madrid player has started the last four Premier League games and is expected to retain his position in the starting eleven when Arsenal, now in tenth, face Sheffield United who are sixth in th league table this weekend at The Emirates.

Layvin Kurzawa linked to Arsenal move in the summer

Kurzawa will be a free agent this summer

According to RMC Sport via Get French Football News, Arsenal are in talks to sign Layvin Kurzawa this summer. The Paris Saint-Germain defender will be a free agent in June and he is allowed to start holding talks with other clubs.

The report adds that Kurzawa could sign a five-year deal with the Gunners and Arteta is in favour of the deal. At the moment, the French international has made 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

If Kurzawa signs for the club, he will become the second defender to move to North London this summer. Last summer, Arsenal have already secured the signing of William Saliba who is currently on a season-long loan at his former club, Saint-Etienne.

Mikel Arteta dismisses rumours about John Stones joining Arsenal

John Stones will not be joining Arsenal

Arteta has ruled out the possibility of Arsenal signing John Stones this winter. In his press conference, the 37-year-old Spaniard claimed that there is no truth to the transfer speculation. On the speculation, Arteta opined,

"[There is] No truth in John Stones. When I look at centre-backs he has many attributes that I like from one, but we’re not interested."

The Gunners are interested in boosting the strength of their backline but they have yet to find any suitable candidates.

Follow Sportskeeda's live football transfer blog for more updates