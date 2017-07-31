5 best forwards in the Premier League at the moment

We rank the 5 best forwards in the Premier League at the moment

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 16:27 IST

The Premier League is blessed to have some amazing forwards

The Premier League is certainly the most exciting League in the world. With so many teams so evenly matched, it is hard to predict who the eventual champions will be every season. All the top teams in the League have forwards capable of winning the game singlehandedly.

Every top team requires a clinical finisher or a tricky winger to torment the opposition defences and bury the chances when it presents itself. With so many great players, it is no easy task to select the best 5. However, in this article, we attempt to rank the top 5 forwards in the Premier League at the moment:

#5 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku will be looking to continue his goalscoring form at Manchester United

Manchester United pulled the rug from under Chelsea when they managed to snap up Romelu Lukaku from Everton for a fee of £75 million. While many baulked at the fee United paid Everton, there is no denying the fact that Lukaku is one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League.

One among the only 5 players to score 50 Premier League goals before his 23rd birthday and the fourth player to score 80 goals before his 24th birthday, Lukaku at a young age already has considerable experience of playing in the League and is seen as a player similar to Drogba in his ability and style of play.

Named in the PFA team of the year for the first time in the 2016/17 season, Lukaku will be hoping for another 20+ goals this season for Manchester United. The big Belgian is also among the favourites to win the Golden Boot and Mourinho will be hoping that Lukaku makes up for the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic this season.