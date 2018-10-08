Eden Hazard considers Real Madrid move as Chelsea contract winds down

Chelsea's talisman Eden Hazard

What's the story?

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard admits he is unable to clearly decide between his present team and 'dream' club Real Madrid. Although he credits Chelsea for his development and world-class stature, the winger has reiterated his desire to go to Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

After a fantastic World Cup where he earned the silver ball, Hazard openly expressed his wish to play at the Spanish capital. However, upon speaking to the West London's faithful and new boss Maurizio Sarri, the Belgian chose to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, everyone at Chelsea is keen on tying him down to a new deal as his current one expires in less than two years.

The heart of the matter

He has been reluctant to pen a new contract since the summer and still hasn't taken a call. Once again, he firmly and openly expressed his confusion regarding the speculation.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Southampton that moved the Blues level on top, he said:

"Yes, that's why I spoke after the World Cup and I said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup, I am really in the game, I am playing good football at the moment. Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today."

He elucidated:

"It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon. I think so. It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen. It is like I have said a lot of times, if I leave I will be happy. I know if I stay, I will be happy. It is not like if I go I am happy and if I stay that I am unhappy."

Hazard, who is wary of his close friend and national teammate Thibaut Courtois' corroded reputation at Chelsea, added:

"I don't want that, I want what's good for me, but I want what's good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don't want to say, 'yes I am signing a new contract', and then in the end I don't end up signing. So, I will see."

Further expressing his lack of certainty, he remarked:

"In my head, sometimes in my head I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January."

Video

Hazard is absolutely unstoppable at the moment. He has been involved in 12 goals in his last 11 appearances for the Pensioners and is currently leading the PL Golden Boot chart with seven goals.

What's next?

Irrespective of whether he departs or not, Hazard will continue to work under Sarri for the rest of the season. Going as per his words, the 27-year-old seems pretty focused on what he's doing at the moment.

It's still October and not much can be said until he chooses his own path. However, from his words, one can infer that he will make the decision very clear to the football fraternity. Meanwhile, his Chelsea side host Manchester United after the international break in what would be a mouth-watering clash.