×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Eden Hazard considers Real Madrid move as Chelsea contract winds down 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
News
361   //    08 Oct 2018, 20:23 IST

Chelsea's talisman Eden Hazard
Chelsea's talisman Eden Hazard

What's the story?

Chelsea ace Eden Hazard admits he is unable to clearly decide between his present team and 'dream' club Real Madrid. Although he credits Chelsea for his development and world-class stature, the winger has reiterated his desire to go to Madrid.

In case you didn't know...

After a fantastic World Cup where he earned the silver ball, Hazard openly expressed his wish to play at the Spanish capital. However, upon speaking to the West London's faithful and new boss Maurizio Sarri, the Belgian chose to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, everyone at Chelsea is keen on tying him down to a new deal as his current one expires in less than two years.

The heart of the matter

He has been reluctant to pen a new contract since the summer and still hasn't taken a call. Once again, he firmly and openly expressed his confusion regarding the speculation.

Speaking after the 3-0 win over Southampton that moved the Blues level on top, he said:

"Yes, that's why I spoke after the World Cup and I said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup, I am really in the game, I am playing good football at the moment. Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don't want to lie today."

He elucidated:

"It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don't want to talk about this every day. I don't have time, but we will talk about my future soon. I think so. It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen. It is like I have said a lot of times, if I leave I will be happy. I know if I stay, I will be happy. It is not like if I go I am happy and if I stay that I am unhappy."

Hazard, who is wary of his close friend and national teammate Thibaut Courtois' corroded reputation at Chelsea, added:

"I don't want that, I want what's good for me, but I want what's good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don't want to say, 'yes I am signing a new contract', and then in the end I don't end up signing. So, I will see."

Further expressing his lack of certainty, he remarked:

"In my head, sometimes in my head I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January."

Video

Hazard is absolutely unstoppable at the moment. He has been involved in 12 goals in his last 11 appearances for the Pensioners and is currently leading the PL Golden Boot chart with seven goals.

What's next?

Irrespective of whether he departs or not, Hazard will continue to work under Sarri for the rest of the season. Going as per his words, the 27-year-old seems pretty focused on what he's doing at the moment.

It's still October and not much can be said until he chooses his own path. However, from his words, one can infer that he will make the decision very clear to the football fraternity. Meanwhile, his Chelsea side host Manchester United after the international break in what would be a mouth-watering clash.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Thibaut Courtois Eden Hazard Maurizio Sarri
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Eden Hazard makes stunning new revelation about 'dream'...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Real Madrid probably made a mistake by not...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
3 cheaper options Real Madrid can target instead of Eden...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
Hazard still dreaming of joining Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why it's time for Eden Hazard to move to Real...
RELATED STORY
EPL: 3 Chelsea stars who might move to La Liga this summer
RELATED STORY
Five players who could replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us