Eden Hazard makes decision on Real Madrid future amid rumors of summer transfer: Reports

Eden Hazard wants to stay at Real Madrid until the end of his contract in 2024 despite being linked with a transfer to the United States, according to The Athletic.

Los Blancos signed Hazard from Premier League club Chelsea for an initial sum of €100 million in 2019. They agreed to pay the Blues another €60 million in potential add-ons and also made the attacker the highest-paid player on their roster.

However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for all parties as Hazard has struggled to reach his best at Real Madrid. The Belgian has scored just three times in La Liga so far and has featured only once since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hazard's struggles have prevented the Spanish giants from paying Chelsea a significant amount in add-ons. The 32-year-old, though, has become their most expensive signing, with the total fee surpassing the €101 million they shelled out to sign Gareth Bale.

Carlo Ancelotti's side appear keen to cut their losses on the former LOSC Lille attacker as they have been looking to move him on since 2021. The club's desire to ship him out is said to have upset him.

According to the aforementioned source, the former Belgium captain intends to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of his contract. His deal with the club expires at the end of next season.

The Madrid No. 7 held talks with his entourage to discuss his future in February, as per the report. The meeting culminated in the player deciding that he wants to stay at the club until June 2024 for different reasons.

One of the main reasons Hazard is keen to remain in Madrid is because his family is happy in the city. He will thus look to stay at the club even if he is asked to leave in the summer.

Only a move to the US will convince Hazard to leave Real Madrid

The Major League Soccer (MLS) has been mooted as a potential destination for the winger. As per the said report, only a move to the States would convince him to leave Real Madrid this summer.

However, the former Chelsea man does not have offers from any club, let alone from those in the MLS. His stance could prove to be a headache for Los Blancos, but it remains to be seen if he will change his mind in the coming months.

