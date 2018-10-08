×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Eden Hazard makes stunning new revelation about 'dream' Real Madrid move

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
767   //    08 Oct 2018, 19:41 IST

Will this be Eden Hazard's last season at Chelsea?
Will this be Eden Hazard's last season at Chelsea?

What's the story?

Eden Hazard is, by far, one of the best footballers in the world at the moment, and is easily the best player in the Premier League. This season at Chelsea, under new manager, Maurizio Sarri, the Belgian has clearly been unleashed, displaying sublime form since the start of the season.

Earlier this summer, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, Hazard was intensely linked with a potential move to Real Madrid, having previously admitted his fondness for the LaLiga giants, and the fact that he dreamed to play for Los Blancos.

Alas, no such move materialised and Hazard was forced to remain at Chelsea.

However, in a recent interview, Hazard revealed that he still dreams about a move to Real Madrid, but is also open to resuming negotiations over a new deal with Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

In July this year, Hazard publicly admitted that he wanted to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid. Chelsea, however, refused to allow their best player to leave and categorically blocked any possibility of the same.

On the other hand, Hazard still hasn't signed a new deal at Chelsea, despite being offered a staggering deal believed to be worth £300,000-a-week offer in December 2017 - Chelsea's latest attempt to tie him down.

The heart of the matter

After Chelsea's 3-0 win against Southampton this past weekend, Hazard said he intended to wait until the end of the ongoing season before he made a decision about his future.

According to a report from The Evening Standard, when probed further about contract talks with Chelsea, he said:

“I can talk now. If they come to me, I will talk. Maybe (it is a surprise they haven’t come to me yet). 
“I don’t want to say that I am not talking (at all) with the club or the owner. I am talking a lot with them. So we just need to find a good…
“I don’t know (what the time frame will be). I am happy and I don’t need anything (to make me stay). It is not trophies. Of course, when you play, you want to win but I just want to enjoy things on the pitch, like I am at the moment. Then I am happy.”

However, he also added that he still yearns to play for Madrid, considering that he may only have one big transfer left in him.

“That’s why I spoke after the World Cup and said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup. I am playing good football. 
“Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. 
“Sometimes I wake up and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future.
“I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon. I think so.”

Hazard also added that if and when he does leave Chelsea, he intends on it being unlike the ugly situation when how Thibaut Courtois left.

“I don’t want that. I want what’s good for me but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me ­everything. I don’t want to say, ‘yes I am signing a new contract’ and then I don’t end up signing. So I will see.”

Video:

What's next?

Eden Hazard's contract expires in June 2020 and Chelsea will be desperate to tie him down to a new deal. On the other hand, Real Madrid will also be desperate to sign the mercurial winger.

While it will be interesting to see how things pan out, one can't help but believe that it'll be Hazard who will eventually decide his own fate.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Cristiano Ronaldo Football Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Opinion: Real Madrid probably made a mistake by not...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why it's time for Eden Hazard to move to Real...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
Should Eden Hazard leave Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Hazard: Real Madrid is everyone's dream
RELATED STORY
3 cheaper options Real Madrid can target instead of Eden...
RELATED STORY
Hazard still dreaming of joining Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard makes huge statement on Chelsea future amid...
RELATED STORY
Five players who could replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us