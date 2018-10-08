Eden Hazard makes stunning new revelation about 'dream' Real Madrid move

Will this be Eden Hazard's last season at Chelsea?

What's the story?

Eden Hazard is, by far, one of the best footballers in the world at the moment, and is easily the best player in the Premier League. This season at Chelsea, under new manager, Maurizio Sarri, the Belgian has clearly been unleashed, displaying sublime form since the start of the season.

Earlier this summer, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, Hazard was intensely linked with a potential move to Real Madrid, having previously admitted his fondness for the LaLiga giants, and the fact that he dreamed to play for Los Blancos.

Alas, no such move materialised and Hazard was forced to remain at Chelsea.

However, in a recent interview, Hazard revealed that he still dreams about a move to Real Madrid, but is also open to resuming negotiations over a new deal with Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

In July this year, Hazard publicly admitted that he wanted to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid. Chelsea, however, refused to allow their best player to leave and categorically blocked any possibility of the same.

On the other hand, Hazard still hasn't signed a new deal at Chelsea, despite being offered a staggering deal believed to be worth £300,000-a-week offer in December 2017 - Chelsea's latest attempt to tie him down.

The heart of the matter

After Chelsea's 3-0 win against Southampton this past weekend, Hazard said he intended to wait until the end of the ongoing season before he made a decision about his future.

According to a report from The Evening Standard, when probed further about contract talks with Chelsea, he said:

“I can talk now. If they come to me, I will talk. Maybe (it is a surprise they haven’t come to me yet).

“I don’t want to say that I am not talking (at all) with the club or the owner. I am talking a lot with them. So we just need to find a good…

“I don’t know (what the time frame will be). I am happy and I don’t need anything (to make me stay). It is not trophies. Of course, when you play, you want to win but I just want to enjoy things on the pitch, like I am at the moment. Then I am happy.”

However, he also added that he still yearns to play for Madrid, considering that he may only have one big transfer left in him.

“That’s why I spoke after the World Cup and said that I think it is time to change because I played a great World Cup. I am playing good football.

“Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club.

“Sometimes I wake up and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future.

“I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon. I think so.”

Hazard also added that if and when he does leave Chelsea, he intends on it being unlike the ugly situation when how Thibaut Courtois left.

“I don’t want that. I want what’s good for me but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me ­everything. I don’t want to say, ‘yes I am signing a new contract’ and then I don’t end up signing. So I will see.”

What's next?

Eden Hazard's contract expires in June 2020 and Chelsea will be desperate to tie him down to a new deal. On the other hand, Real Madrid will also be desperate to sign the mercurial winger.

While it will be interesting to see how things pan out, one can't help but believe that it'll be Hazard who will eventually decide his own fate.