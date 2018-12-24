×
Eden Hazard News: Belgian the most decisive player after Messi and Ronaldo, says Roberto Martinez

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
199   //    24 Dec 2018, 19:24 IST

Eden Hazard has been absolutely clinical this season for Chelsea
Eden Hazard has been absolutely clinical this season for Chelsea

What's the story?

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has deemed Chelsea star Eden Hazard as the most decisive player in football after Barcelona ace Lionel Messi and Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

Despite having been a polarising figure at Stamford Bridge in recent years, Eden Hazard has proven himself quite clinical under Blues boss Maurizio Sarri this season.

The Belgian has netted eight goals and registered nine assists for Chelsea so far this season. The forward also played a pivotal role in Belgium's third-place finish at the FIFA World Cup this summer.

The heart of the matter

Martinez has now heaped praise on the Chelsea ace, even comparing him to five-time Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. According to the manager, the Chelsea star is the most decisive player in modern football behind the talismanic duo.

Speaking to The Times, he said, "At international level, I have only seen a player playing at the very top consistently."

"If you take Ronaldo and Messi away, I don’t think you can find another player as decisive. 

"Eden has won the league at Lille, a team that didn’t have the right to win it. And he has won the league at Chelsea in two different projects.

"He’s been the leader of a nation at a World Cup who got the bronze medal.

"The consistency is there, and he is at the best moment of his career right now."

The Belgian forward has been linked with a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid in recent weeks, with the Chelsea man having been incredibly honest about his dream to join Los Blancos.

What's next?

The Blues will return to Premier League action to extend their gap over London rivals Arsenal when they face Watford on Thursday, December 27.

