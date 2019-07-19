Eden Hazard News: Real Madrid star to pay tribute to Chelsea by wearing custom boots this upcoming season

Real Madrid unveil new signing Eden Hazard

What's the story?

Real Madrid's new recruit Eden Hazard will pay tribute to his former club, Chelsea, by wearing a customised pair of boots honouring the Blues this upcoming season.

In case you didn't know...

Hazard completed his dream move to Real Madrid in an £88 million deal last month and will likely make his debut for the club during their International Champions Cup games set to take place in the United States.

The Belgian's departure marks the conclusion of an era for Chelsea, who have enjoyed the winger's services for seven seasons. During his stint at Stamford Bridge, he netted 110 goals in 352 appearances and won a series of titles including two Premier League trophies, the FA Cup and two Europa League titles.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a scintillating season last term, netting 16 goals and assisting 15 others in the Premier League alone. He was a influential figure in the Blues' journey to a third-place finish in the English top-flight and their eventual Europa League victory.

Following his exit, Hazard insisted that leaving Chelsea was the toughest decision of his life and that he would not have left them for any other club.

The heart of the matter

Hazard may be taking his exploits to Spain next season but he is set to have a piece of Chelsea with him at all times. According to the Daily Mail, the former Blues superstar will reportedly sport a pair of customised football boots that will not only honour Los Blancos, but also his former club.

The winger released the new pair of Nike boots and juxtaposed the spirit of the two clubs in the colour scheme. The shoes are mainly white with the trademark Nike swoosh set in gold. Meanwhile, the back of the boot features blue accents which Nike believes will "honour his former club".

The Vapor360 boots serve as a part of Nike's Mercurial By You range.

What's next?

Real Madrid are scheduled to face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on July 20th.